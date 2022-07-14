ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Conagra forecasts profit below estimates as demand wavers, costs soar

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078UnW_0gfNK2LK00

July 14 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc (CAG.N), the maker of Hunt's canned tomatoes, forecast annual earnings below Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as inflation-induced price hikes dent demand for its frozen foods and snacks while mounting costs crimp margins.

Shares of Conagra fell about 9% as the company also reported a 6.4% drop in fourth-quarter sales volumes with consumers showing signs of pushing back against price increases.

Lingering supply-chain issues and skyrocketing freight and ingredient costs have forced Conagra to raise prices at a time when decades-high inflation pinches spending by American households, eating in to the company's profit margins.

"We've got to take inflation-justified pricing to recover our margins," Chief Executive Officer Sean Connolly said on a call with analysts.

The more-than-a-century-old company, however, said it expects sales volumes to take a bigger hit in fiscal 2023 due to continued price hikes.

Conagra now expects full-year adjusted profit per share to grow by 1% to 5% compared with expectations of an 8.3% growth, with gross inflation projected to be in the low-teen percentage range for the year.

Connolly said in an interview with Reuters that spreads and hot dogs are categories where consumers are more sensitive to price hikes. Conagra sells Earth Balance buttery spreads and Hebrew National hot dogs.

On Wednesday, U.S. consumer prices in the 12 months through June jumped 9.1%, their biggest gain since November 1981, cementing the case for a supersized rate hike by the Federal Reserve. read more

"There will be some pushback among retailers and pushback among the consumers ... Going forward, it's going to be a little bit more difficult for packaged food companies to increase prices," CFRA analyst Arun Sundaram said.

Connolly said talks with retailers "remain constructive." He said Conagra has to protect its margins by raising prices to continue delivering new and improved products to the retailers it supplies. Those retailers, including Kroger Co and Walmart Inc (WMT.N), prioritize the sales growth new products help deliver, he said.

Net sales rose by a smaller-than-expected 6.2% to $2.91 billion in the quarter, while adjusted profit of 65 cents per share beat expectations by 2 cents.

Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conagra#Frozen Foods#Consumer Prices#Net Sales#American#Hebrew National
Reuters

Porsche expects higher returns, China recovery in 2022

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen-owned Porsche expects revenue of 38 billion to 39 billion euros ($38.63 billion to $39.64 billion) in 2022 from 33.1 billion in 2021, the sportscar maker said on Monday, despite registering a 5% drop in deliveries in the first half of the year.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil's Simpar plans to enter US and European markets, says CEO

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Simpar (SIMH3.SA), a holding firm for Brazilian logistics companies Movida (MOVI3.SA), JSL (JSLG3.SA) and Vamos (VAMO3.SA), is preparing to expand into the United States and European markets in a bid to diversify its revenues, its chief executive told Reuters.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Stocks gain, dollar dips as Fed hike view scaled back

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks rose for a second straight day on Monday and the dollar weakened as investors dialed back expectations the Federal Reserve will take a more aggressive approach in hiking interest rates next week and the U.S. corporate earnings season picks up steam.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reuters

Buffett-backed Nubank growing faster than expected in Mexico -CEO

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Nubank , Latin America's largest fintech, is growing faster than expected in Mexico, Chief Executive David Velez said in an interview. “We thought it would be hard to beat the growth we had in Brazil in Mexico, and we now see Mexican ops beating Brazil metrics.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil market sees support from physical tightness

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benchmark oil prices have dropped by about $15 a barrel in the past 10 days as the threat of recession clouds the demand outlook, but the physical oil trade and the futures market structure tell a quite different story.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Dollar retreats as rate hike bets ease

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased against a basket of currencies on Monday, retreating from the two-decade high hit last week, as traders pared bets on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in raising rates at its meeting later this month.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy