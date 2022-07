Showers and storms will continue to spread out across Central Florida into the evening. Rain will gradually fade as we head into tonight leaving us with clearing skies overnight and temperatures in the mid 70s. Expecting a warm and humid start tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. Then clouds will build as we head into the afternoon followed be scattered afternoon storms. Highs will be in the low 90s. A little drier on Tuesday but we get hotter. Expecting highs in the mid 90s with isolated afternoon storms.

