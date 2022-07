SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a beautiful start to the day, clouds and showers are starting to move into Mid-Michigan this evening. This rain tonight comes with a positive and negative. Rain isn’t ideal for Friday evening plans, but we still need plenty of it to catch up around here. As for the rest of the weekend, we’ll see the chances continue Saturday and Sunday, but it looks like there will be plenty of dry time in between the showers to still enjoy the weekend.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO