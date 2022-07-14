ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500, Dow close lower after bank earnings, inflation data

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 (.SPX) pared early losses to close modestly lower on Thursday after investors digested disappointing quarterly results from two large U.S. banks and hotter-than-expected inflation data.

Initially, all three major U.S. stock indexes sold off sharply in the wake of second-quarter earnings from JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley (MS.N). Both reported slumping profits and warned of impending economic slowdown.

Losses narrowed as the session wore on, with advancing microchip stocks (.SOX) helping nudge the Nasdaq Composite Index to a nominal gain.

"There was an irrational response to the JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley results," said Jay Hatfield, chief executive and portfolio manager at InfraCap in New York. "It wasn't a surprise that investment banking was weak."

"JPMorgan warned that there's uncertainty in the market, but if you're alive and breathing you know there’s uncertainty in the market."

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon struck a cautious note on the global economy while Morgan Stanley's investment banking unit struggled to cope with a slump in global dealmaking. read more

Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley fell 3.5% and 0.4%, respectively, while the S&P Banks index (.SPXBK) shed 2.4%.

Slowdown worries were exacerbated as the Labor Department's Producer Price Index report echoed Wednesday's Consumer Price Index data, showing hotter-than-expected inflation in June.

The sell-off began to ease after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he supported another 75 basis point interest rate increase in July, easing jitters over an even bigger, 100 basis point hike.

"The Fed is going to rise rates by 75 but they shouldn't," Hatfield said. "The Fed has already done a lot to reduce inflation but they're not going to realize that until they see it in the rear view mirror."

"The thing to remember about the Fed is it's almost as if their third mandate is to be behind the curve," Hatfield added.

On Wednesday, the odds of a larger hike grew after the CPI report, considering the central bank's intention to aggressively tackle decades-high inflation - a prospect which increases chances of an economic contraction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kRZ2D_0gfNCYyP00

"There will be a recession but a mild one," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors, in New York. "The key component is continued strength in the labor market. Given where we are in the employment picture, that's not an immediate threat."

Core inflation, which strips out food and energy prices, continues to ease from the March peak, although it remains well above the central bank's average annual 2% target:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 142.62 points, or 0.46%, to 30,630.17, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 11.4 points, or 0.30%, at 3,790.38 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 3.60 points, or 0.03%, at 11,251.19.

Eight of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended the day in negative territory, with financials (.SPSY) suffering the largest percentage loss, dropping 1.9%.

Tech (.SPLRCT) was the biggest gainer.

With earnings season officially underway, analysts expect aggregate S&P 500 second-quarter year-on-year profit growth of 5.1%, far less than the 6.8% estimate at the beginning of the quarter, according to Refinitiv.

U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing rose 2.9% following the chipmaker's upbeat revenue guidance. read more

Conagra Brands (CAG.N) tumbled 7.2% after issuing an annual earnings forecast that came in below estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a 3.11-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.12-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 44 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded nine new highs and 294 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.86 billion shares, compared with the 12.48 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in paragraph 13)

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
AOL Corp

Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

If there is anything to hang your hat on during the current bear market in stocks, it's that longer term markets tend to rebound very nicely. The S&P 500 has been higher three years later in eight out of nine cases in which the index has fallen 20% or more from an all-time high going back to 1957, according to research from Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. Stocks have returned on average 29% during those eight cases.
STOCKS
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Investment Banking#Core Inflation#Dow#Spx#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Sox#Infracap#The Labor Department
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Vox

How will we know if we’re in a recession?

A growing number of economists predict that the United States is headed for a recession in the next year. Polls have found that some Americans believe we’re already in one. But regardless of the dim forecasts and souring mood among Americans, it could take a while before we actually know if and when the country has tipped into a recession.
ECONOMY
CBS News

How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase

Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
STOCKS
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Reuters

Reuters

495K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy