UNDATED -- An emergency response call to a home can oftentimes be chaotic. A new sticker program in Stearns County has been launched to help cut down on the confusion. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with every police department in the county are now offering First Responder Sticker Notifications. The program utilizes stickers that you can place in a prominent location like a front door or window that alert responding police, fire, and emergency medical services that someone in the home has special needs.

3 DAYS AGO