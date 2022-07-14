ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Investors take $17.5B stake in Deutsche Telekom cell towers

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Deutsche Telekom says it is selling a majority stake in its German and Austrian cellphone tower business to American and Canadian investors for 17.5 billion euros (dollars).

The Bonn-based telecommunications company said U.S.-based DigitalBridge and Canada's Brookfield would take a 51% share in GD Towers while it would retain the remaining stake “with significant minority protection rights.”

GD Towers operates more than 40,000 sites in Germany and Austria.

Deutsche Telekom said it would use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and speed up plans to increase its stake in cellphone operator T-Mobile US to 50.1%.

The company said regulatory approval for the transaction is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

DigitalBridge Continues Asia-Pacific Expansion with Appointment of Tae Ahn as Head of Asia Capital Formation

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”) today announced it has appointed Tae E. Ahn as Managing Director and Head of Asia Capital Formation at DigitalBridge Investment Management, effective immediately. Based in Singapore, he will work alongside DigitalBridge’s existing team with a focus on capital formation, coinvestment and client relationship management across Asia-Pacific. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005670/en/ Tae Ahn - DigitalBridge (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
AFP

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1 bn: reports

China is preparing to hit ride-hailing giant Didi with a fine of more than $1 billion to wrap up a long-running probe, media reports said, boosting investor hopes that the country's tech crackdown is winding down. The WSJ report triggered a rally in Chinese tech shares in Hong Kong on Wednesday, with investors hopeful that the two-year regulatory storm that swept the sector was nearing its end.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

ATLATL Boosts China’s Life Sciences through Integration of Global Innovation Resources

SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Celebrating its 5 th anniversary, ATLATL proclaims that it will continue contributing to the rapid growth of the life sciences sector in China. The ATLATL Center for Innovation & Research is a biopharmaceutical research-based open innovation platform committed to building world-class laboratories and office spaces equipped with professional R&D services, lab facilities and operations management. The R&D center makes available an integrated package of top-notch turnkey solutions and support resources to biomedical R&D teams and projects, in an effort to advance the development of China’s life sciences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006179/en/ ATLATL helps you launch faster than ever (Graphic: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
113K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy