ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Head...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

The Top 10 Best Places to Get Ice Cream in St. Cloud According to Yelp

Nothing is better on a hot summer day than ice cream! Here is where Yelp suggests we cool off around the St. Cloud area. Now with two locations, in St. Cloud and Sartell. Mr. Twisty is number one on this list for a reason, it's a staple in the area. I love the two little sugar candy eyes they put on their cones. It really gives your ice cream personality!
103.7 THE LOON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Rapids, MN
Cars
Benton County, MN
Cars
Saint Cloud, MN
Cars
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Entertainment
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
City
Saint Cloud, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
County
Benton County, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Richmond Kicks Off Annual River Lake Days This Weekend

RICHMOND -- Richmond's annual city celebration kicks off Thursday. The River Lake Days festivities kick off with a citywide garage sale. Friday's events include the car show, inflatables, medallion hunt, bingo and live music. On Saturday highlights include the kiddie parade, kids games, petting zoo, and live music. The festivities...
RICHMOND, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Show#Paddle#Central Minnesota#Vehicles#The St Cloud Rox#Weekender
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell’s First Habitat House Moves to Permanent Location

SARTELL -- Sartell High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the 6-bedroom, 3 bathroom home early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says with the house moved, their volunteers...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Two Hurt in Western Stearns County Crash

NORTH FORK TOWNSHIP -- Two people were hurt in a western Stearns County crash Monday. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. on County Road 18 north of Brooten. The sheriff's office says a car driven by 17-year-old Harley Roering was going north when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound van. The car then left the roadway and rolled.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Striping Work to Close Benton County Road 3 Overnights

SAUK RAPIDS -- Nighttime road closures are planned for a busy corridor in Sauk Rapids. Intermittent closures are scheduled to start Monday evening on Benton County Road 3 to allow workers to install new pavement striping. The road will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The closures will be repeated...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
103.7 THE LOON

Child Hurt in Meeker County Lawnmower Accident

HUTCHINSON -- A Hutchinson toddler suffered serious injuries after she fell off a lawnmower Thursday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to the home along 615th Avenue in rural Hutchinson at 10:40 a.m. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Carter reported her 21-month-old daughter had fallen off the...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Avoid These Three Common Mistakes When Buying A House In Minnesota

Despite recent economic uncertainty, the housing market in Minnesota continues to be red-hot. In Stearns County, prices continue to go up while supply remains elusive. Minnesota Realtors says in Stearns County in March there were 211 new listings, down from 262 in March of last year. The number of new listings for the year to date is down 100 compared to the year before.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Legion Baseball Playoff Update – July 19th, 2022

The Chutes put together a pair of singles to score a run early to defeat their Sub-State rivals the Foley Legion. The Chutes starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

ROCORI’s Dylan Tebrake Drafted By New York Mets

Former ROCORI standout Dylan Tebrake was selected by the New York Mets in the eighth round (234th overall) of the Major League Baseball amateur draft. Tebrake is a 2018 graduate of ROCORI High School. Tebrake, who just wrapped up his junior season with Creighton, won back-to-back Big East Pitcher of...
COLD SPRING, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Motorcyclist Hurt in Crash in Sherburne County

PRINCETON -- A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 169 south of Princeton. Fifty-one-year-old Erech Gallantin of Milaca was going south when his bike collided with a car trying to cross the highway....
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy