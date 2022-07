Legacy Day is a festival that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of African Americans in Kent County, MD. The first Legacy Day was held to honor a community businessman and icon, Charles Graves, owner of the famous Uptown Club in Chestertown. Mr. Graves, affectionately known as “Charlie”, operated the Uptown Club, a night spot that brought some of the hottest acts in popular music to Chestertown from the late 1940s to 1988. The Uptown Club was Kent County’s stop on the legendary “chittlin’ circuit”, bringing notable black entertainers such as Ray Charles, James Brown, Etta James, Little Richard…and many more.

KENT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO