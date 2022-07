The U.S. small business community has seen the near future — and nearly half of don’t see themselves continuing to operate in it. What Happened: According to Alignable's Small Business Revenue Report, which polled 4,392 small business owners from June 10 to July 13, 47% of respondents said they're at risk of closing by the fall. In comparison, 35% of respondents predicted a fatalistic autumn in Alignable’s poll from summer 2021.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO