Richmond, MN

Richmond Kicks Off Annual River Lake Days This Weekend

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
RICHMOND -- Richmond's annual city celebration kicks off Thursday. The River Lake Days festivities kick...

103.7 THE LOON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
ROCKVILLE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Top 10 Best Places to Get Ice Cream in St. Cloud According to Yelp

Nothing is better on a hot summer day than ice cream! Here is where Yelp suggests we cool off around the St. Cloud area. Now with two locations, in St. Cloud and Sartell. Mr. Twisty is number one on this list for a reason, it's a staple in the area. I love the two little sugar candy eyes they put on their cones. It really gives your ice cream personality!
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Richmond, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell’s First Habitat House Moves to Permanent Location

SARTELL -- Sartell High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot. Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the 6-bedroom, 3 bathroom home early Friday morning. Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says with the house moved, their volunteers...
SARTELL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Head to Sauk Rapids for their Rock The Riverside concert, enjoy a night on the water with an Evening Paddle Class event, see some first responder vehicles up close at the First Responder Event at the Benton County Fairgrounds, check out some great works of art with the Drive By Art Show, and catch a baseball game with the St. Cloud Rox. Read more in The Weekender!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
#Localevent#Local Life#Grande Parade
103.7 THE LOON

Bull Riding and New Food Vendors at the Sherburne County Fair

The Rice Bull Riding Company is one of many events highlighting the festivities at the Sherburne County Fair in Elk River this week. The Sherburne County Fair Board President is Jenni Axelson. She says the bull riding and mutton busting will take place Friday night starting at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. She says they have quite a few local bull riders which includes a member of the military home on leave and a father and son duo out of Zimmerman.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

You’ve Got To See This Epic Free Little Library In Elk River!

I am a FAN of free little libraries. I feel that they bring a sense of togetherness to the neighborhoods where they are set up. Plus who doesn't love to read a book on a rainy day? This free little library in Elk River is simply epic! The theme of the library is set to The Lord of the Rings series and it looks like it took A LOT of time to finish, but it is SO COOL!
ELK RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman pinned by ATV in Stearns County

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township. Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Striping Work to Close Benton County Road 3 Overnights

SAUK RAPIDS -- Nighttime road closures are planned for a busy corridor in Sauk Rapids. Intermittent closures are scheduled to start Monday evening on Benton County Road 3 to allow workers to install new pavement striping. The road will reopen at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. The closures will be repeated...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Legion Baseball Playoff Update – July 19th, 2022

The Chutes put together a pair of singles to score a run early to defeat their Sub-State rivals the Foley Legion. The Chutes starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Chance to Thank and Learn More About First Responders

The 4th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation event is set to take place Saturday July 16 from noon-6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The organizers of the event joined me on WJON today, Stephanie Hurt and Brian Duchene. Hurt says think of this event as a neighborhood party that includes fire, EMS, and law enforcement. She says this will be an opportunity to meet and greet those who put their lives on the line everyday and thank them for what they do. Hurt says those in attendance can also ask questions and offer concerns. People can also inquire about possible employment as a first responder.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Camel Bite

FREEPORT -- A man was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after being bitten by a camel. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Hemker Park and Zoo near Freeport at about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim was an employee of the zoo and was escorting...
FREEPORT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities chase driver in stolen car from Montevideo to Willmar

WILLMAR, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say a suspect is in custody after a road rage incident led to a police chase and eventual crash on Saturday.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a driver displaying a handgun during a road rage incident. Authorities from Chippewa County and Montevideo pursued the driver, and Kandiyohi County joined the pursuit just before 12:30 p.m.The chase started in Montevideo on Highway 7, then continued onto Highway 71 toward Willmar.The sheriff's office said the driver lost control and crashed on a bridge on the south side of Willmar. The driver then tried to run from the scene, but was arrested. They are being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail.According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle used in the chase was stolen from Texas, and a stolen handgun was found inside the car.
WILLMAR, MN
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

