ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Australia, Indonesia commit to fight against FMD outbreak

By ANDI JATMIKO and NINIEK KARMINI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ch8WM_0gfMkK0U00
Indonesia Australia Australian Agriculture Minister Murray Watt, right, walks with his Indonesian counterpart Syahrul Yasin Limpo after their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (Tatan Syuflana)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Australia’s top agriculture official met with his Indonesian counterpart on Thursday to discuss ways to stop a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that has infected hundreds of thousands of cattle in Indonesia and prevent the outbreak from spreading to Australia.

The disease was detected in the Indonesian provinces of Aceh and East Java in May and has spread to 20 other provinces, including Bali, in the past two months.

Australian Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt met with Indonesia's Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo and vowed to support Indonesia's efforts to contain the spread of the outbreak in Australia’s closest major neighbor.

“FMD would have a significant impact on Australian agriculture if it reaches our shores,” Watt said in a statement ahead of his visit. “We are taking practical measures to prevent that.”

Foot-and-mouth disease — an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-footed animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans — is spreading rapidly across Indonesia, which had been outbreak-free for 32 years, before an infection reportedly by imported cattle from India.

Indonesia, struggling to cope with the rising numbers, is setting up a task force and ordering the culling of more than 3,600 infected livestock.

As of Thursday, more than 366,000 animals have been infected in 22 provinces, largely on the most populated islands of Java and Sumatra. At least 2,400 animals have died from the disease, according to official data from the National FMD Task Force.

Limpo said his ministry is working with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency and together they have distributed medicines, antibiotics, vitamins, immune boosters and disinfectants to farmers and breeders.

The government has warned cattle breeders and traders to ensure that the cattle they sell are free from the disease, ordering slaughterhouses to kill and bury all animals showing FMD symptoms and to vaccinate susceptible animals.

Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government had prepared around 3 million doses of FMD vaccines, mostly from France. Nearly 500,000 animals have been vaccinated as of Thursday, and the country planned to buy 28 million more vaccine doses to combat the disease, Hartarto said.

After meeting with Limpo in Jakarta, Watt said Australia would send one million FMD vaccines to Indonesia in early August and provide a funding package worth 500,000 Australian dollars ($337,600) to Meat and Livestock Australia — a Sydney-based producer-owned company that provides marketing, research and development services to over 50,000 cattle, sheep and goat farmers — to work with Indonesian feedlots and share expertise.

“This is a very serious disease and it’s in both of our interests to get this outbreak under control," Watt told a news conference. “We are taking a range of tough measures at home, and we are also working with our friends in Indonesia to make sure that we are doing work abroad.”

He applauded efforts by the Indonesian government to fight the contagious disease, especially in Bali, a tourist island popular with Australians. Some farm groups have called for a travel ban between Australia and Bali fearing that tourists could carry the disease home on their clothing and shoes.

During his two-day visit to Indonesia, Watt also plans to meet with the Disaster Mitigation Agency chief and with Indonesian agribusiness leaders.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited Indonesia last month and pledged vaccines and technical expertise to help the country fight the FMD outbreak.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Intense bio-security checks loom for Aussies returning from Bali as deadly disease spreads across Indonesia raising fears of an outbreak Down Under

Australians returning from Bali could soon be given footbaths in a bid to stop them from bringing the dangerous foot and mouth disease back to the country. Travellers could also be subjected to bag screening and ramped-up luggage checks at security checkpoints. Deputy premier Paul Toole and agriculture minister Dugald...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Indonesia Trade Surplus Beats Forecast After Palm Oil Exports Resumption

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia booked a larger-than-expected trade surplus of $5.09 billion in June, as palm oil exports surged after the lifting of an export ban a month earlier while coal shipments to Europe also jumped, official data showed on Friday. A Reuters poll had expected a $3.52 billion surplus...
INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatened ‘bloodbath’ if Japan’s Abe didn’t stop backing Taiwan – now he’s dead

Japan’s longest-serving former prime minister and prominent anti-communist Shinzo Abe remained active on the political and foreign policy scene since resigning in 2020. Before his assassination on Friday, he had continued to express support for Taiwan’s defense against a potential Chinese invasion, despite warnings from China that he could “face a bloodbath.”
CHINA
UPI News

Earthquake with magnitude near 6.0 shakes eastern edge of Taiwan

June 20 (UPI) -- A moderately strong earthquake with a magnitude near 6.0 struck on Monday in the Pacific and could be felt along the eastern coast of Taiwan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and the epicenter was located about 25 miles southwest of Hualien City at a depth of 5 miles.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Murray Watt
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jakarta#Fmd#Indonesian#Australian#Sumatra
960 The Ref

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern will bring BACK hated Covid restrictions as New Zealand battles its biggest-ever outbreak - with 11,000 cases a day

New Zealand is set to tighten its Covid restrictions and will hand out more free masks and rapid antigen tests as the virus threatens to run out of control. Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall is expected to announce the measures on Thursday as the country battles an outbreak that is seeing more than 11,000 new cases a day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Australia
960 The Ref

France, Spain fight spreading wildfires as Europe swelters

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France — (AP) — France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. In Spain, two people have been killed in blazes there. With...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Two billion Covid vaccine doses given in India, government says

India’s health ministry on Sunday said 2 billion Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the nation in 18 months.At least 55 million booster doses were among the 2 billion jabs administered in India, according to the government’s vaccine tracking site Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network.The announcement comes amid a spike in new Covid cases as the country recorded 20,528 infections in the past 24 hours – the highest since 20 February.The vaccination drive began on 16 January 2021 at a slow pace due to lack of production and apprehension among the public, but picked up speed in the latter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-detainee of Australia’s offshore refugee detention centre shares fears over UK Rwanda plan

When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island, a 21km-square patch of rock in the Pacific Ocean, she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean. Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead, she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.Looking around, there was very little except a collection of nylon tents covered inside and out with carcinogenic cadmium-laced dust – a legacy from when...
IMMIGRATION
960 The Ref

Slovenia army starts removing Croatia border razor wire

KRMACINA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenia's army on Friday started removing a razor wire fence on the border with Croatia that was put up to curb migrant crossings after more than 1 million people fleeing violence or poverty entered Europe in 2015. About a dozen soldiers used cutters...
MILITARY
The Independent

Sri Lanka crisis - live: Protests intensify as Rajapaksa flying to Saudi Arabia via Singapore

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives to escape the popular uprising in his country, is expected to fly to Singapore and then on to seek asylum in Saudi Arabia, according to the Maldives government.Mr Rajapaksa, along with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa and two security officers, were planning to leave for Singapore from Male last night but did not board the aircraft due to security concerns, Sri Lanka’s Daily Mirror reported citing sources.Mr Rajapaksa, who earlier announced he would step down, fled to Male yesterday, triggering a further uproar in protest-hit Sri Lanka. Mr Rajapaksa is...
WORLD
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
69K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy