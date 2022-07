Francisco Lindor ATLANTA, GA - JULY 13: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets reacts with teammates after his three run home run during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on July 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Francisco Lindor hit a three-run homer, Chris Bassitt allowed one run in six innings and the Mets beat the Braves 7-3 Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park.

The first-place Mets now lead the Braves by 2 1/2 games in the NL East.

Charlie Morton took the loss, giving up five runs in five innings.

