Royals to miss 10 unvaccinated players for Blue Jays road series
By Jack Baer
AOL Corp
3 days ago
The Kansas City Royals are headed to Toronto to face the Blue Jays this weekend, though calling the team they'll be fielding the Royals may be a bit charitable. A whopping 10 players on the Royals' roster are not vaccinated against COVID-19 and will not be able to enter Canada for...
TORONTO (AP) — Angel Zerpa pitched five solid innings, Bobby Witt Jr. hit a tiebreaking homer and the Kansas City Royals overcame the absence of 10 unvaccinated players to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Thursday night. “One of the best wins of the year, all things considered,”...
Braves: The Atlanta Braves today acquired the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for INF CJ Alexander, RHP Andrew Hoffman and OF Drew Waters. Atlanta now owns the No. 20 overall pick in the first round, and No. 35 overall selection in Competitive Balance Round A."
The New York Yankees’ need for an outfielder at the trade deadline isn’t quite as pronounced as it seemed a few weeks back. In early June, the consensus was that the Bombers would need to replace both Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo with a left-handed option who could cause more consistent damage. Ian Happ of the Cubs and Andrew Benintendi of the Royals were the overwhelming favorites to occupy the role; after that, who else was there?
Despite some recent struggles, Pittsburgh Pirates reliever David Bednar would fit in like a glove in the Yankees’ bullpen. Not only has he had an incredible season, but the right-hander was very good last year, too. He is on the right side of 30 at age-27, controllable, and efficient.
The MLB trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and as is tradition, the Dodgers are linked to essentially every high profile player. The Dodgers trade rumor mill starting spinning earlier this week with a report that LA has had contact with the Reds about a potential trade for starter Luis Castillo.
The good vibes that came from the series sweep of the Phillies were violently dashed tonight as the Blue Jays fell to the Kansas City Royals 3-1. The Jays failed to capitalize on a night that had lots of promise; Kevin Gausman making his return to the mound, the aforementioned sweep of the Phillies, and an opportunity to register another sweep before the All-Star break against a very inferior opponent.
Kansas City Royals (36-54, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-43, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. Toronto is 48-43 overall and 28-19 at home. The...
Summer League basketball is pure fun. It’s entertaining. It’s also chaotic, guard driven, sloppy, stylistically often resembles more of a pick-up game at the Y than an organized contest, and it’s not a great predictor of NBA success. Like Vegas itself, Summer League is entertainment lacking substance. The games are filled with open big men ignored by guards looking to pad their stats, and Vegas is home to the million-dollar move followed by the 5¢ finish. Some players struggle in Summer League because their games just don’t fit the style, while others thrive in the chaos but can’t translate that to an NBA court.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a four-game sweep of the Freeway Series on Saturday night and cruised back home from Orange County to begin a well-earned vacation. That bus ride is only about 35 miles. The distance between the Los Angeles metroplex’s two teams felt closer to 35 light years after the rolling Dodgers wrecked the reeling Angels once again. Trea Turner hit two homers and drove in three runs, Freddie Freeman got his 1,000th career RBI in his childhood ballpark, and the Dodgers rolled into the All-Star break with a 7-1 victory and a combined 22-3 demolition of their nearest rivals. Max Muncy hit a three-run homer moments after Turner’s two-run shot in the third inning for the Dodgers, who have won 15 of 17. They’ve won 60 games before the All-Star break for the fifth time in franchise history, and nothing suggests the Dodgers will slow down before October.
Kansas City Royals infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivera is being replaced at third base by Nicky Lopez versus Blue Jays starter Max Castillo. In 195 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .231 batting average with a .689 OPS,...
Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivero will catch for left-hander Angel Zerpa on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. MJ Melendez has been placed on the restricted list. numberFire's models...
The Kansas City Royals made national news on Wednesday — and not in a good way — by placing 10 players on the restricted list for being unvaccinated ahead of the team's trip to Toronto. This made them the most affected team by Canada's travel rules by a wide margin.
Kansas City Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rivero is being replaced behind the plate by Freddy Fermin versus Blue Jays starter Max Castillo. In 13 plate appearances this season, Rivero has a .000 batting average with...
