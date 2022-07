(Seguin) — Seguin’s Texas Collegiate League baseball team has a busy schedule this week. The River Monsters will take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters Tuesday night in Youngsville, Louisiana. They are again on the road against the Baton Rouge Rougaroos on Wednesday night. They return home Thursday for a brief home appearance, when they host the Brazos Valley Bombers at Smokey Joe Williams Field. They hit the road again for two games against Acadiana on Friday and Saturday nights; and then two road games against Brazos Valley on Sunday and Monday. All TCL games start at 7:05. You can find schedule and ticket information at seguinrivermonsters.com.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO