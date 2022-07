Some Chelsea faithful will remember the days since at least summer 2016 in which defender Kalidou Koulibaly was a constant presence in the team’s transfer rumour mill. The intensity of such links dwindled as the years went by and surprisingly, the buzz surrounding his impending signature by the Blues this summer was perhaps the most muted we have ever had when it comes to the Senegalese international.

