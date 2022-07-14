ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Greenville BBQ Trail Tour

greenville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenville’s BBQ scene has been gaining more and more national attention, and it was most notably ranked a Top 10 BBQ City in America by Yahoo.com. While downtown Greenville’s familiar culinary scene has some great BBQ options, this tour...

www.greenville.com

greenville.com

Copa de la Diversión Night at Fluor Field on Saturday, July 23rd

Saturday, July 23, is Copa de la Diversión night at Fluor Field! This night is designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with our local Hispanic and Latino communities. So come be immersed in Latin culture at Fluor Field and experience all the sight, sounds and...
GREENVILLE, SC
visitspartanburg.com

Spartanburg County’s Must-Visit Ice Creameries

This content originally appeared on InTheBurg. We don’t need a reason to enjoy a delicious ice cream sundae, but if you’re looking for an excuse, here’s a great one: July is National Ice Cream Month, and National Ice Cream Day is the 3rd Sunday in July. Choosing...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg emergency animal clinic to close

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg emergency animal clinic is closing its doors. CARE Animal Regional Emergency Clinic of Spartanburg, located on South Blackstock Road, will close July 23. The company which owns the hospital, Thrive Pet Healthcare, provided the following statement to 7News: “CARE of Spartanburg will be permanently closed as of July 23 […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Daily South

Reasons To Visit Greer, South Carolina, This Year

We're always on the lookout for great road trip stops, charming small towns, and driveable destinations for weekend getaways. That's how we learned about Greer, South Carolina. If you don't know about this place, you soon will. It has lots to recommend it: Located between Greenville (one of the South's cities on the rise) and Spartanburg, it's a destination for great shops and restaurants, plus there are green parks and tranquil lakes for relaxing on the weekends. With a population of just over 35,000, you'll have plenty of room to roam in Greer without worrying about crowds, dinner queues, and traffic. It's also a great (and easy!) daytrip from bustling Greenville. Sounds like a perfect getaway to us.
GREER, SC
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Restaurants
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

15 Things to do in Greenville Before Leaving for College

Here are some summer fun things to do in Greenville, SC before you leave for college! Greenville has so much to offer young adults, and you want to be sure to experience all of them before you pack your bags. Gather some friends and go have fun this summer in Greenville, SC.
GREENVILLE, SC
FodorsTravel

You’re Going to the Wrong City in the Carolinas

When in the Carolinas, visitors usually gravitate toward the more touristy cities like Charleston or Asheville. But a new Southern belle is rapidly catching travelers’ attention. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Greenville, South Carolina, thrives. With the warmth of a small town and the urban planning...
Newberry Observer

Main Street Connections comes to Newberry

NEWBERRY — A new business has made its way to downtown Newberry — Main Street Connections. This new business, located at 1204 Main Street, Newberry, officially opened its doors to the community during their ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, on June 23.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Hundreds of drivers arrive in Greenville for Mini Takes the States

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds of Mini drivers descended on the Upstate Sunday morning for the final rally in a journey that, for some, started more than a week ago. Mini Takes the States returned this year, starting in Burlington, Vermont on July 9. The pack of Mini drivers...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Curbside recycling ending in two Upstate cities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Curbside recycling will soon be a thing of the past for two Upstate cities due to rising costs. The city of Greer and Clemson will no longer be doing curbside recycling starting Aug. 1, 2022. City officials say rising costs are what lead them to...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Bear sightings in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department said there have been bear sightings in Spartanburg Saturday. According to the police department, the sightings were near the Duncan Park area and Union Street. Officers said if you see a bear, do not approach it and call 911.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Fight Night Live at Greenville Airport

Shakespeare in the Park takes over Falls Park in downtown Greenville and has become an Upstate favorite over the years. The pack of Mini drivers stopped in 9 different cities as they traveled down the East Coast, ending in Greer at the BMW Performance Center. 1 dead after crash in...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

“Untimely”: Hartwell golf club announces deaths of owners

HARTWELL, Ga. (WSPA) – A Hartwell golf club announced the “untimely” deaths of its owners. According to Cateechee Golf Club, Charly and Kelli Schell purchased Cateechee in 2017. Cateechee offers lodging, event spaces and a range of activities like music, golf, fishing and upland game hunting. Cateechee...
HARTWELL, GA
livingupstatesc.com

South Carolina Peach Festival kicks off July 15

The South Carolina Peach Festival is happening this weekend in Gaffney! The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 14 and goes through Sunday, July 17. What began as an exciting weekend in 1977 quickly turned into a beloved annual event in the Upstate. The festival even gained national attention in 1978 when volunteers gathered to bake the World’s Largest Peach Pie!
GAFFNEY, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Where You Can Find Free School Supplies Near Greenville, SC

Did you know there are a number of community events giving away free school supplies in Upstate, SC? Do you know of a family who needs help purchasing school supplies this year? A new school year is almost upon us. For most families a trip to the store for new supplies is imminent. A recent study revealed that most families of school-age children in the US spend between $500-700 on new school supplies. This amounts to a whopping estimated 80.7 billion dollars! That’s a lot of composition notebooks!
GREENVILLE, SC
Cincinnati Herald

Pastor John Gray’s Health Improves

CINCINNATI – Aventer Gray, wife of Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church, announced on Thursday on Facebook that her husband’s health crisis as improved greatly to prayer. Over seven days ago, Mrs. Gray alerted the public that her husband was in critical condition with a saddle pulmonary embolism.
GREENVILLE, SC
nowhabersham.com

Hartwell mourns loss of beloved golf course owners

A well-known Northeast Georgia couple who owned and operated the Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell has died. The club announced the deaths of Charles “Charly” Schell and Kelli Taylor Schell on its Facebook page Saturday. “It is with profound sadness and heavy heart that we announce the untimely...
HARTWELL, GA
greenville.com

Solar Power Lights Up Parking Area at Unity Park

With the addition of six wireless-enabled solar lights at Unity Park, the City of Greenville is pilot testing the use of 100% off-grid lighting. The system went online about a month ago, lighting the way from the Meadow Street parking lot to the park entrance. Dave Derrick, interim Public Works...
GREENVILLE, SC

