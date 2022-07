PEORIA, Ill. – A trial could begin as soon as September for a Peoria man charged with murder for the city’s 10th homicide of the year. Peoria County Court records indicate Rev Blakes, 41, pleaded not guilty Thursday during an arraignment hearing, after recently being charged by a grand jury with three counts of First-Degree Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO