ATLANTA, GA (AP) - Shane Beamer didn’t let any of his fellow SEC coaches upstage him at media days, not even Alabama’s Saban. South Carolina released a hype video on social media of Beamer ahead of his appearance at the podium. It showed Beamer swaggering into a team meeting room to Soulja Boy’s “Turn My Swag On” earlier Tuesday in Columbia. Players wiped his brow, handed him a Gamecocks cap (which he placed on backward) and some shades.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 47 MINUTES AGO