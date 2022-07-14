ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Suburban Philadelphia Ranks Among Most Competitive Rental Markets in 2022

By Ken Knickerbocker
 4 days ago
Image via Google Maps.

Suburban Philadelphia ranked among the top 20 most competitive rental markets in the nation in 2022, writes Veronica Grecu for RentCafe.

It ranked at No.17 nationally with a competitive score of 78.1. This is significantly higher than the city itself which has a competitive score of 65.6.

Suburban Philadelphia is an attractive Northeastern location where there is currently fierce demand for a new rental place.

There are an average of 14 renters vying for the same apartment in the suburbs, with the majority of rentals getting tenants within 42 days.

Philadelphia suburbs have a lease renewal rate of 78 percent, which is also higher than the city’s 70 percent.

This means that more than three-quarters of renter chose to stay in their current rental units rather than looking for something new, as has been the nationwide trend.

The occupancy rate in the suburbs is 95.8 percent, which is slightly higher than the city’s rate of 95.4 percent.

Harrisburg, which ranked second, is the only other Pennsylvania rental market that made the top 20 list. One of its advantages is considered to be its relative proximity to Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Read more about the most competitive rental markets in RentCafe.

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

