Library in the Park event held every Tuesday

Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though. More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO