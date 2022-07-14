Library in the Park event held every Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is closing two sections of a bike path Monday. The DEM announced Friday that the Riverside and Bristol part of the East Bay Bike Path will be closed for construction projects. Construction will last from July 18 to...
Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though. More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.
WEST WARWICK, M.A. — Roch's Market in West Warwick is closing ahead of an expansion of its West Greenwich location. West Warwick Town Council President David Gosselin (D) confirmed the closing on Facebook. He said the expansion should be complete by later this year. A new storefront is under...
It could be the remnants of a 17th-century windmill, or it could hold the secrets of a great treasure that has gone undiscovered for over 700 years. Newport Tower seems simple enough, but that hasn’t stopped people from finding a mystery in these stones, whether one truly exists or not.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Plans to redevelop the property housing the former Lighthouse Inn have been brought to a screeching halt. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Friday that a hazardous materials assessment needs to be conducted before the state-owned land is leveled and repurposed. “This...
Good Morning, today is Saturday, July 16. 🌊 In Newport, all three ward council candidates are running unopposed, while four Newport County House of Representatives candidates are also running without opposition. Frank with the latest – Field narrows for Newport area council and legislative races. 🌊 In statewide...
Seekonk Speedway will be rocking on Saturday, July 30, for its annual Mid-Summer Thrill Show. Your family can catch all of the crashes, smashes, drag racing and more. Parking is always free and the fun is non-stop. For more details on this event or to purchase tickets, click here. Enter...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon be able to take advantage of free skin cancer screenings at a number of beaches and parks across the state. The Rhode Island Department of Health will be offering six skin cancer screenings through the end of August at the following locations.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci. Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year...
Darlene Marie Corio, 58, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Theresa A. (Hemond) Corio and the late Salvatore J. Corio. Darlene was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. Darlene was an...
Friends and family from Fall River to Swansea to Middleboro are dealing with the sudden and tragic loss of a young teen who had a bright future. According to his family, Zachary Borges was an energetic, full-of-life 16-year-old beautiful boy with a heart of gold. Those who knew Zachary admired his kindness and determination to be successful in everything he did.
With kids out of school for the summer, families may be looking to pack up and head out and do something a little less conventional than a beach day. Zoos and aquariums are a great way to get everyone involved to see exotic animals, unique sea creatures and more. From...
Sometimes you choose your animal, and sometimes, they choose you. When a Westport woman came across a lonely egg in her neighborhood, she wasn’t sure what to expect when she brought it home. Thirty days later, that egg hatched and Carla Ferreira became the new owner of Lucky the turkey, a bird with quite the personality.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is in critical condition after being shot in front of a Pagan clubhouse Saturday night. Pawtucket police said at 10:15 p.m. they responded to the Pagan MC Clubhouse on Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. When officers got there, they found...
9:27 a.m. – A caller said she found pills at the intersection of Liberty and Somerset streets and was worried they might be harmful. Police collected the pills and took them to the police station to be destroyed. 7:23 p.m. – A caller told police someone on Marlborough Street...
NORTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Norton police said two men were injured after about 5,000 pounds of granite fell on top of them early Friday morning. The industrial incident happened at about 10 a.m. at Old Station Supply on East Main Street. There, police found an employee of the business,...
“On Wednesday at approximately 2:30 AM, patrol units responded to a group disturbance involving multiple females fighting in the area of Griffin Ct. and Acushnet Ave. While investigating the incident, a woman later identified as Ms. MARYAH BADILLO, 26, of 17 Franklin St. began to interfere. BADILLO became confrontational and...
