Vendors sought for bazaar and craft fair

Darlene Marie Corio, 58, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Theresa A. (Hemond) Corio and the late Salvatore J. Corio. Darlene was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. Darlene was an...
Romeo O. Pelland, 90, of Woonsocket, died July 12, 2022, in The Holiday Retirement Skilled Nursing Center, Manville. He was the husband of Vivian Pelland to whom he was married for 64 years. Born in West Glover, Vt., he was the son of the late Raoul and Annette (Blais) Pelland.
Helene P. Raymond, 76, of Hawthorne Circle, Woonsocket, passed away on July 13, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Norman R. Raymond. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Marie (Leclerc) Archambault. Helene had worked as a dietary assistant at Mount St. Francis Nursing...
