Vendors sought for bazaar and craft fair

Romeo O. Pelland, 90, of Woonsocket, died July 12, 2022, in The Holiday Retirement Skilled Nursing Center, Manville. He was the husband of Vivian Pelland to whom he was married for 64 years. Born in West Glover, Vt., he was the son of the late Raoul and Annette (Blais) Pelland.

WOONSOCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO