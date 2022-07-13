ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

3...2...ADA Works Today!

Raleigh, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Now that businesses are getting back to “normal” and the demand for human capital is greater than ever, consider this: Is your business ready to support disability workforce development?

While some needs might be obvious, more goes into workforce development than you think. Learn about real-world case studies on workplace inclusion from our expert speakers on this critical, relevant topic.

Agenda:

8:30 Check-in / Breakfast

9:15 Welcome by Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

9:30 Keynote and Panel Discussion

10:30 Closing / Networking and Resource Exhibits

Speakers:

Host - Dr. Ricky Scott, Chair, Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities

Keynote - Dr. Levy Brown, NC Community College System

Special Guests:

Ali Ingersoll - Disability Strategy Consultant & Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina 2022

Kai Dawson - NCA&T 2022 graduate with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Philip Woodward - Systems Change Manager at Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDHHS)

Kamille Richardson - Assistive Technology Consultant

