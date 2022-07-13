3...2...ADA Works Today!
Now that businesses are getting back to “normal” and the demand for human capital is greater than ever, consider this: Is your business ready to support disability workforce development?
While some needs might be obvious, more goes into workforce development than you think. Learn about real-world case studies on workplace inclusion from our expert speakers on this critical, relevant topic.
Agenda:
8:30 Check-in / Breakfast
9:15 Welcome by Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin
9:30 Keynote and Panel Discussion
10:30 Closing / Networking and Resource Exhibits
Speakers:
Host - Dr. Ricky Scott, Chair, Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities
Keynote - Dr. Levy Brown, NC Community College System
Special Guests:
Ali Ingersoll - Disability Strategy Consultant & Ms. Wheelchair North Carolina 2022
Kai Dawson - NCA&T 2022 graduate with Autism Spectrum Disorder
Philip Woodward - Systems Change Manager at Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDHHS)
Kamille Richardson - Assistive Technology Consultant
