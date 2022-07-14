Upper Deck Stone Crabs' tryouts for 2023 season are Aug. 5

Darlene Marie Corio, 58, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Theresa A. (Hemond) Corio and the late Salvatore J. Corio. Darlene was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. Darlene was an...

CUMBERLAND, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO