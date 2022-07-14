ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in York, NE

York News-Times
 4 days ago

York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it...

yorknewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
York News-Times

Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York

This evening's outlook for York: A mostly clear sky. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southern Nebraska

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska, including Kearney, Grand Island, York, Hastings, and Lexington until 11 p.m. Saturday. As storms approach from the north and west, heavy rain and lightning are likely this evening. A few storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York native dies following motorcycle accident

LINCOLN – Devin Knight, 24, a York native, has died, after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident in Lincoln. He had been hospitalized since the July 5 crash. He was the son of Terry and Gayla Knight of York. He is also survived by his sisters, Jordan (Gene) Felise...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Youth "Giddy Up" at York Parks and Rec Summer Camp

YORK -- Kids participating in the York Parks and Recreation summer camp had the opportunity to channel their inner cowboy and cowgirl this week at East Hill Park. The University of Nebraska Lincoln rodeo team came to town and gave kids a hands-on, learning experience on roping cattle. Recreation Coordinator Michaela Stuhr said their program aims to expose kids to something they don’t see every day.
YORK, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
York, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times

York men accused of making drug in apartment near daycare

YORK – Two York men, Yates Oneil and Randall Phillips, are accused of manufacturing a chemically-based drug in their apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at their apartment as part of an ongoing investigation.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Bronco volleyball returns all but one regular from 2021

UTICA – After 22 wins and the program’s first state appearance in 13 years, the Centennial Broncos stared a rebuilding year square in the face last fall as they lost five crucial seniors from the 2020 run. Predictably, the results were mixed. Centennial’s young, inexperienced roster endured several...
UTICA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy