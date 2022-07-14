ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

The Weekender: Evening Paddle, Drive By Art Show and More!

By Alex Svejkovsky
ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Head...

1390 Granite City Sports

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Annual First Responder Appreciation Held in Sauk Rapids [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- Emergency personnel were celebrated at an event in Sauk Rapids this weekend. The 4th annual First Responder Appreciation Event was held at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon. Representatives from across central Minnesota including Benton, Crow Wing, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Todd counties attended the event.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Richmond Kicks Off Annual River Lake Days This Weekend

RICHMOND -- Richmond's annual city celebration kicks off Thursday. The River Lake Days festivities kick off with a citywide garage sale. Friday's events include the car show, inflatables, medallion hunt, bingo and live music. On Saturday highlights include the kiddie parade, kids games, petting zoo, and live music. The festivities...
RICHMOND, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has pleaded guilty to his role in the crime. Twenty-one-year-old Grant Monaghan of St. Cloud has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced on September 8th.
AVON, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Chance to Thank and Learn More About First Responders

The 4th annual Central Minnesota First Responder Appreciation event is set to take place Saturday July 16 from noon-6 at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids. The organizers of the event joined me on WJON today, Stephanie Hurt and Brian Duchene. Hurt says think of this event as a neighborhood party that includes fire, EMS, and law enforcement. She says this will be an opportunity to meet and greet those who put their lives on the line everyday and thank them for what they do. Hurt says those in attendance can also ask questions and offer concerns. People can also inquire about possible employment as a first responder.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Legion Baseball Playoff Update – July 19th, 2022

The Chutes put together a pair of singles to score a run early to defeat their Sub-State rivals the Foley Legion. The Chutes starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Child Hurt in Meeker County Lawnmower Accident

HUTCHINSON -- A Hutchinson toddler suffered serious injuries after she fell off a lawnmower Thursday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders were called to the home along 615th Avenue in rural Hutchinson at 10:40 a.m. Authorities say 36-year-old Amanda Carter reported her 21-month-old daughter had fallen off the...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
