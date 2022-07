The Chutes put together a pair of singles to score a run early to defeat their Sub-State rivals the Foley Legion. The Chutes starting pitcher was Ben Brown, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jackson Henderson threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 12 HOURS AGO