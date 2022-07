If you are looking for a great place to hike or take a bike ride, check out the beautiful Redbank Valley Trails. It is a 51-mile non-motorized, 4-season trail currently being improved and maintained mainly by volunteers. It was recognized by DCNR as PA’s first Trail of the Year for 2014 for its scenic beauty, connections to other trails, and the amazing dedication and hard work of trail volunteers.

