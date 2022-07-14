ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Thursday, July 14 weather update for Nebraska

Kearney Hub
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska,...

kearneyhub.com

News Channel Nebraska

Strong thunderstorms hover over portions of Nebraska Saturday

O'NEILL, Neb. -- Multiple counties in central and eastern Nebraska were on the lookout for strong weather throughout Saturday, with more expected in the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for strong thunderstorms that were impacting impact portions of east central Cherry, northern...
NEBRASKA STATE
York News-Times

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for southern Nebraska

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of southern Nebraska, including Kearney, Grand Island, York, Hastings, and Lexington until 11 p.m. Saturday. As storms approach from the north and west, heavy rain and lightning are likely this evening. A few storms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and up to quarter size hail.
YORK, NE
kelo.com

3.7 magnitude earthquake in Nebraska this morning

SUPERIOR, NE (KELO.com) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake was reported in south-central Nebraska this morning by the U.S. Geological Survey. The report says it hit at 7:51 this morning near Superior, Nebraska. 89 people had reported feeling the shock of the earthquake to the U.S. Geological Survey website this...
SUPERIOR, NE
North Platte Post

Earthquake reported near the Nebraska, Kansas state line

NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE. — The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake centered near the Kansas, Nebraska state line in Nuckolls County had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7. The quake was reported just before 8a.m. Sunday, 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska and was felt in many areas of Jewell County, Kansas. The Kansas Geological Survey indicated the quake measured magnitude 4.0. There were no immediate reports of damage.
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, NE
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Earthquake rumbles southeast Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — An earthquake initially measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale rattled parts of southeastern Nebraska and northeastern Kansas early Sunday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake was centered 4.3 miles southwest of Superior, Nebraska, and took place at 7:51 a.m. Central Daylight Time.
SUPERIOR, NE
Kearney Hub

Watch now: Full details on Saturday's severe weather threat in Nebraska

Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards in our updated forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Southwest Nebraska state parks temporarily banning campfires

(Undated) -- Some state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska are temporarily banning campfires as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger. The following Nebraska Game and Parks Commission areas will have campfire bans until further notice:. Enders State Recreation Area. Gallagher Canyon SRA. Medicine Creek SRA. Red Willow State Recreation...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Game and Parks announces fire bans at 6 Nebraska State Rec. Areas

Six Nebraska state recreation areas in southwest Nebraska are temporarily banning campfires as drought conditions have triggered extreme fire danger. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲:· Enders Reservoir SRA· Gallagher Canyon SRA· Medicine Creek SRA· Red Willow SRA· Rock Creek Lake SRA· Swanson Reservoir SRAAdditional parks may be added if drought conditions persist. Because of regularly changing conditions, guests also should call park areas prior to arrival to determine whether a fire ban is in effect. Parks will make determinations by working with local emergency managers and fire departments.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska revenue receipts exceed expectations by more than 30%

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 2022 revenue receipts have exceeded expectations. According to Gov. Pete Ricketts, the state’s General Fund receipts for June 2022 went above their forecast by $56 million. June was the last month of the 2022 fiscal year. The net tax receipts for the fiscal...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winning Nebraska Pick 5 ticket sold in central Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket is holding a ticket worth $150,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ's Market...
theperrynews.com

DNR issues 12 toxic beach warnings for July 15-21

From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water, most commonly in Iowa from livestock sources.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Airboaters celebrate veterans on Platte River Saturday

The Nebraska Airboaters Association hosted an event for veterans on the Platte River near North Bend on Saturday. "The ride is fantastic. You go down, you see beautiful sights," said Kathiann Spiars, an Air Force veteran. Life on the Platte doesn't get any better than this. "It's a very relaxing...
NORTH BEND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska's 77th Mother of the Year shares advice

CREIGHTON, Neb. -- A beloved mother in Creighton sat down with NCN after having won the American Mothers' 77th Nebraska Mother of the Year Award. "I am still in awe," Kimmera Vogt said about having been nominated by her sister-in-law. Vogt has three children with her late husband, Dave, who...
CREIGHTON, NE
iHeartRadio

This Is Nebraska's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Nebraska

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

