This Game Boy Camera mod is a lo-fi camera you could probably play games on

People today live in the fast lane, for better or for worse. Many change jobs or even careers in a snap; others change residences or living arrangements. A lot of the products today are designed to cater to that kind of lifestyle, from smartphones that put everything under our fingertips, almost literally, to modular and portable equipment that let us pick up and go anywhere we need to be. There are, however, still a few things that are still set in the old ways, so to speak, like how furniture is made or how rooms are built. While there’s nothing terribly wrong with traditional processes, they can sometimes be wasteful, inefficient, and unsustainable. Modularity has started to make inroads in construction and architecture, like this modular block system that empowers people to set up walls, dividers, or even rooms with no tools or knowledge required.
Comments / 0