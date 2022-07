(Marysville, CA) – The Marysville Peach Festival kicks off today, with the sweet smell of peaches in the air, and lots to do for one and all over the course of the weekend!. The event encompasses a full 11 blocks in downtown Marysville, with D Street being the center of activity. Live music on 2 stages will be featured, including CC Segar, Guilty Again, The Roy Allen Band, Heirloom and more. Plus, over 100 vendors will line the streets of Marysville, there will be games and exhibitions for the kids, a 5k fun run and of course, all-things-peaches!

MARYSVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO