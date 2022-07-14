ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ex-Studio 54 owner dies by assisted suicide in Switzerland following years of ill health

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former owner of the infamous Studio 54 nightclub in Manhattan, where stars like Andy Warhol, Liza Minnelli and Diana Ross once partied, died by assisted suicide in Switzerland on Wednesday. Mark Fleischman, 82, fell ill with an undiagnosed condition that had severely affected his quality of life in...

Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed as Friend Confirms Declining Health

Ivana Trump's cause of death has been confirmed as her close friend revealed details about her declining health on Friday. The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner found that Trump, the 73-year-old ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of three of his children, died due to "blunt impact injuries of torso" sustained during an accidental fall at her Manhattan home on Thursday, according to a statement obtained by Newsweek. Emergency workers found Ivana Trump dead at her home at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.
WILLIAMS SONOMA AND NO KID HUNGRY PARTNER WITH CELEBRITIES AND FAMOUS INFLUENCERS IN EFFORT TO END CHILDHOOD HUNGER IN AMERICA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Williams Sonoma, a brand portfolio member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today the launch of the brand’s eighth annual Tools For Change fundraising program benefitting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. To date, the partnership between Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and No Kid Hungry has helped provide more than 160 million meals to kids by way of raising over $16 million dollars through the combined philanthropic efforts of all Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brands. The goal of this year’s campaign is to raise more than $3 million, which can help provide nearly 30 million meals to children across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005538/en/ Williams Sonoma Launches 2022 Tools For Change Fund Raising Campaign Featuring Celebrity Designed Spatulas (Photo: Williams Sonoma)
