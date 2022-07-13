ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

NWA startup gets green for growth

By Worth Sparkman
 4 days ago

Bentonville software startup PushKin, which helps companies communicate with frontline workers, has raised $740,000 in pre-seed funding.

Why it matters: Investment in NWA startups is important to build a regional entrepreneurial ecosystem, attract talent and generate innovation.

Context: PushKin is the first progeny of Bentonville's Cartwheel startup studio that has backing from the Walton Family Foundation and Winrock International.

Details: The investment was led by Atento Capital of Tulsa. 412 Angels — an invite-only network of entrepreneurs and business backers — also participated, bringing seven first-time investors into the round.

The intrigue: PushKin claims the market for its product is valued at more than $800 billion across the hospitality, automotive, transportation and health care industries.

  • The software is being used by three Chick-fil-A and nine Taco Bueno restaurants, as well as one Hyatt Hotels Corporation location, among others.

Of note: Last year, Walmart said it would provide up to 740,000 employees with smartphones so they could use the Me@Walmart app. The software has capabilities such as mobile clock-in and out and checking stock availability.

