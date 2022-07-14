ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers erase late 6-run deficit, rally past Cardinals 7-6

By CBS Los Angeles
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuxhD_0gfLUE4500

Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed out of a huge hole in a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles, which has won eight of nine, charged back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs over the final three innings. The late rally took unbeaten All-Star Tony Gonsolin off the hook for his first loss of the season after an ineffective start.

Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the eighth and Trea Turner's two-run single cut it to 6-5. Max Muncy tied it in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

"We don't feel like we're ever out of it, doesn't matter what the score is," Muncy said. "We know who we are. We know what we've been doing. You've just got to find a way to stay in the game even when it seems like it's really bad. We're really good at doing that."

The Dodgers were shut out on four hits over the first six innings.

"Doesn't matter how it looks, we just keep on going," Turner said. "The way you win is always fun, too. (This) was a little bit more enjoyable in the clubhouse. I just feel like the vibes are up."

Los Angeles got its NL-leading 26th come-from-behind win. This marked its largest comeback of the year.

"I kind of sound redundant when I say it's the biggest win of the year," manager Dave Roberts said. "But it was a big one."

Will Smith started the rally with a two-run homer in the seventh. Freddie Freeman went 3 for 3 for the Dodgers and has 12 hits in his last 14 at-bats.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run single early for St. Louis, which had won three straight.

Alberto, who entered in the eighth, singled to left field off reliever Giovanny Gallegos (2-4) to score Cody Bellinger from third base.

Justin Turner doubled and Bellinger singled to start the ninth.

Craig Kimbrel (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Evan Phillips earned his second major league save and first this season.

The Cardinals got to Gonsolin quickly.

The right-hander, who carried an 11-0 record and a major league-best 1.62 ERA into the game, gave up five earned runs and seven hits over five innings. He had not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous 16 starts this season.

"I thought my slider was really bad," Gonsolin said. "I didn't do a good job executing pitches with two strikes. They jumped on some mistakes early."

Arenado capped a four-run uprising in the third with his 18th homer. Goldschmidt, the previous hitter, broke a scoreless tie with his two-run single.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright allowed four hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked four in a 114-pitch stint. The 40-year-old right-hander, the fourth-oldest player in the majors, has worked five innings or more in 16 of 18 starts this season. He left with a 5-0 lead.

Lars Nootbaar and Andrew Knizner had run-scoring hits for St. Louis.

"To put five on (Gonsolin) was great," manager Oliver Marmol said. "You just can't give up seven from the seventh inning on."

THE MACHINE ROLLS ON

St. Louis DH/1B Albert Pujols will appear in his fifth All-Star Home Run Derby next Monday in Los Angeles. At age 42, the slugger will become the oldest participant, surpassing Barry Bonds and Rafael Palmeiro, who both competed in 2004 at age 39.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: INF Brendan Donovan missed his fifth successive start with a non-COVID-19 illness. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. ... OF Tyler O'Neill is likely to return in the next few days. He has been out since June 20 with a knee strain and sore wrist.

UP AND DOWN

The Cardinals activated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 15-day injured list. LHP Matthew Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Liberatore allowed three runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings of a 7-6 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Los Angeles LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15 ERA) will face RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00) in the finale of the three-game series Thursday. Anderson, who has already set a career high for wins, is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA against St. Louis. Hudson tossed six scoreless innings in a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Trout withdraws from All-Star Game due to lingering back issues

Perennial All-Star Mike Trout was forced to withdraw from the American League roster ahead of Tuesday's Midsummer Classic due to a linger back issue that has kept him out of several games over recent days. Trout hasn't played since Tuesday, after leaving the Halos matchup against the Houston Astros early,...
MLB
CBS LA

Nationals slugger Juan Soto wins 2022 Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals All-Star Juan Soto took down Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodríguez to win the 2022 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium.Soto, who recently turned down a massive offer from Washington reportedly worth $440 million, stunned Rodríguez by rallying in the final round to defeat the Seattle rookie with 19 homers in the final round over.Soto, 23, became the second youngest player all-time to win the historic competition. After defeating Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez in the first round, Soto knocked out former Angel and Dodger first baseman Albert Pujols in the second round.No current Dodger or Angel players participated in this year's event. However, former shortstop Corey Seager, who helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, competed but was knocked out in the first round by Rodríguez after he hit 32 homers, compared to Seager's 24.Rodríguez then knocked out two-time defending Home Run Derby champion and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the second round with 31 homers.  MLB's All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for just after 5 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS LA

MLB All-Star Game festivities in full swing with Play Ball Park at L.A. Convention Center

With just hours left until the MLB All-Star Game hits Chavez Ravine for the first time in over 40 years, fans of the game and families alike have enjoyed a slew of festivities over the weekend. The event got underway beginning Friday with the opening of the MLB All-Star Oceanfront, located on the Santa Monica Pier, which gave fans the opportunity to receive casual and instructional baseball and softball training, shop for official merchandise, enjoy MLB-themed sand sculptures and more. Saturday saw more at the All-Star Oceanfront, as well as the opening of the Capitol One Play Ball Park at the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: National League All-Star Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates after winning the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
128K+
Followers
23K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy