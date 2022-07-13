The case for masked hours

While we might be back down to " medium " COVID-19 transmission risk levels, hospitalizations across Illinois have actually doubled since mid-April .

As of Thursday, 1,309 people statewide were hospitalized with COVID, the most since Feb. 21.

And the new dominant strains are potentially the most contagious and effective at evading antibodies that we've seen yet.

Why it matters: Those vulnerable to serious cases have few public places where they can be sure others are wearing masks.

So we asked readers and officials at a handful of local institutions about possible solutions.

By the numbers: When asked if Chicago should consider masked hours, 354 Axios readers answered definitively.

Yes — 73.4%.

No — 26.6%.

Reality check: Few places beyond theaters and the Logan Square Farmers Market — which has a masked first hour — offer these protections.

We also sent out masking hour inquiries to the MCA, the Art Institute, the Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum, Mariano's and the Museum of Science and Industry.

Not one responded.

💭 Justin's thought bubble : It's not a new idea . Heck, there have been special early hours set aside for much less. ( Disneyland , anyone?) I like it and applaud the Logan Square Farmers Market for stepping up.