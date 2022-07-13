ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

North Park University graduates first class from Stateville Correctional Center

By Monica Eng
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

A unique class of Illinois students received master's degrees last month in front of their cheering and weeping families.

  • Most were inmates at Stateville Correctional Center, where they have been studying Christian Ministry and Restorative Arts though North Park University.
  • The inaugural graduating class became the first of its kind in the state.

Why it matters: The program has the potential to help incarcerated people become a source of healing, teaching and crime prevention both in and out of correctional facilities.

The backstory: Former North Park dean of faculty Michelle Clifton-Soderstrom started the program to offer theological higher education to the "most invisible, most impacted by intersecting social ills — poverty, racism, abuse." Most of the students had never had access to quality education, she tells Axios.

Context: Restorative arts is "the theological study of personal healing and societal transformation," assistant director Vickie Reddy tells Axios.

  • In addition to Bible studies, theology and history, the program includes courses on trauma, race relations, nonviolent communication, conflict transformation, restorative practices and transformative justice.

By the numbers : The free four-year program is currently offered at Stateville to 80 incarcerated men and to 20 women at Logan Correctional Center.

What they're saying: "What North Park University understood with this program is that we achieve our highest calling as a community when those who have the least among us are leading the charge to get us there," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said at the graduation .

  • "We are interconnected. We are one another."

The big picture: This means "our potential is not defined by our worst mistakes," graduate Jamal Bakr said during the ceremony.

  • "Let today's event be an example of what happens when opportunities are created, potentials are unignored and complete restoration is always the aim of justice."

What's next: Axios spoke with some of the graduates about gun violence, bond reform, generational trauma and the corrections system.

  • We'll present those discussions throughout the summer.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that Michelle Clifton-Soderstrom is the former dean of faculty at North Park, not the current dean.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Park University#The Corrections#Race Relations#College
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Axios Chicago

Axios Chicago

Chicago, IL
132
Followers
205
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Chicago, anchored by Monica Eng and Justin Kauffman, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/chicago

Comments / 0

Community Policy