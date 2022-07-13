ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago's hot dogs of July

By Justin Kaufmann
Axios Chicago
Axios Chicago
 4 days ago

It's time for our monthly fashion-forward look at the hottest dogs in Chicago.

  • These pups are simultaneously on fire, on point and on fleek.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VqH4O_0gfLRhZf00 Sammy (left), rocking a green bowtie, epitomizes Andersonville hot. Meanwhile, Simon (right), a stylish chiweenie, looks like a model for Abercrombie & Fitch. Photos: Terri K. (L) and Kathy T. (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSgzw_0gfLRhZf00 Cookie (left) takes her first trip to the water since being adopted from Arkansas. Cash's (right) human says he loves "long walks along the lakefront." Work it, Cash! Photos: Meg M. (L) and Alyssa V. (R)

