Best camera deals in the UK

Best deals available right now

Best camera deals: Cameras

Nikon Z fc with 28mm f/2.8 | was £1,129 | now £1,029

Save £100 Not only is the hotter than hot cakes Nikon Z fc actually in stock, but it's 100 notes off with the brilliant and tailor-made 28mm f/2.8 lens!

UK DEAL

Nikon Z fc + 28mm + FTZ II | was £1,378 | now £1,029

Save £100 Want to use Nikon F-mount glass on the Z-mount fc? Pick up the FTZ II mount adapter with the camera and lens bundle and save £89!

UK DEAL

Nikon Z6 + Z 24-70 lens | was £1945 | now £1,717.41

SAVE £89.09 Take advantage of this amazing deal and shoot in full-frame 4K or slow-motion 1080p at 120p with the favourable and extremely versatile Z 24-70mm F4 - this really is great deal!

UK DEAL

Editors Choice

Leica SL2 + 24-70mm f/2.8 | was £5,850 | now £5,150

Save £700 Leica's powerhouse mirrorless camera packs a 24.6MP full frame sensor and pairs perfectly with the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH.

UK DEAL

Canon EOS-1D X Mark III | was £6,999 | now £5,499

Save £1,500 Canon's flagship camera, the mighty 1D X Mark III, boasts 20fps burst shooting, 5.5K video and autofocus powered by Deep Learning – the perfect pro tool.

UK DEAL

Canon EOS M200 + 15-45mm | was £569.99 | now £399.99

SAVE £170.00 Take advantage of this Black Friday deal and pick up this 24.1MP compact camera, perfect for vlogging with its flip out screen, 4K video, vertical shooting along with built-in WiFi and Bluetooth. Buy now before it's gone!

UK DEAL

Nikon Z50 body only | was £829 |now £629

SAVE £200 Sporting a 20.9MP DX sensor and 11 frames per second continuous shooting and up to 4K video recording at 30p without crop and ISO range of 100-51,200, the Z50 is a great camera at this price!

UK DEAL

Sony A7 III body only | was £1,699 | now £1,499!

Save £200 with Sony cashback ! Sony's ever-popular A7 III, a camera that combines 4K video with 10fps shooting, in-body stabilization and compatibility with a huge and growing range of E-mount lenses – and we've never seen this full frame mirrorless camera cheaper than this! View Deal

Nikon Z7 body + 24- 70 + FTZ adapter | was £3,099 | now £2,599

SAVE £500 With its 45.7MP sensor, 9 frames per second, 4K video capabilities in a compact body paired with the versatile 24-70 and FTZ adapter, this Z7 kit is at an amazing price to start your journey with the Nikon Mirrorless Z system. Comes with bonus free memory card. View Deal

Sony Vlog ZV-1 | was £699 | now £579

SAVE £120 Designed for the modern vlogger or anyone looking for an all-in-one solution, with its flip out and tilting screen on top of delivering 4K video, this is a great deal on this pocketable camera.

UK DEAL

Sony A7 III + FE 24-105mm F/4 | was £2,649 | now £2,249

Save £400 with Sony cashback on this brilliant full frame mirrorless camera and powerful constant aperture standard zoom! This is an amazing deal on a great camera-lens combo.

View Deal

Sony A7 II body only | was £899 | now £799

Save £100 on a camera that was already at a crazy low price! The A7 II is the predecessor to the A7 III and A7 IV, but while it does't offer 4K video or Sony's latest AF, it's still a great buy for stills photographers and has Sony's 5-axis image stabilization built in – and now you can get this 24MP full frame camera at its lowest price ever. Bonus free memory card. View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mk III + 12-40mm | was £1,599 | now £1,374

Save £225 on this great value camera and lens kit with voucher code OLYMPUS-225 . The E-M5 III is a powerful mid-range mirrorless camera and one of our favorites, while. the 12-40mm f/2.8 is Olympus's premium constant aperture standard zoom. It's a great deal!

UK DEAL

Nikon Instant Savings | Up to £360 off Z-mount kit

Nikon is currently running its 2022 instant savings discount for summer, with plenty of Z-mount mirrorless cameras and lenses receiving a fantastic discounts of up to £360. View Deal

Olympus OM-D E-M1X (body only) | was £1,799 | now £1,699

Save £100 The E-M1X might not have been the success that Olympus hoped, but at this price it's an absolute steal.

UK DEAL

Olympus OM-D E-M5 III + 14-150mm | was £1,019.99 | £850.89

Save £169.10 on this great Olympus camera kit. The OM-D E-M5 Mark III is one of our favorite mid-range cameras and packed with powerful features, while the 14-150mm is a great all-purpose 10.7x superzoom. Amazing!

UK DEAL

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II body | was £1,429 | now £1,229!

Save £200 with the PANASONIC-200-OFF voucher code at the checkout, and get this recently updated version of Panasonic's legendary Micro Four Thirds filmmaking camera, with superb in-body stabilization and 4K 60 video capability – not to mention 20MP stills.

UK DEAL

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II + Leica 12-60mm | was £1,999 | £1,799

Save £200 Not only do you get the excellent Panasonic Lumix GH5 II hybrid stills/video camera, but also the excellent premium Leica DG 12-60mm F2.8-4 standard zoom, with its 5x 24-120mm equivalent zoom range.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z7 body + FTZ adapter | was £2,519 | now £2,019

SAVE £500 With its 45.7MP sensor, 9 frames per second and 4K video capabilities in a compact body, the Z7 is at a great price to start your journey with the Nikon Mirrorless Z system.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z6 II (body only) | was £1,999 | now £1,899

SAVE £100 With twin high speed Expeed 6 processors, dual card slot, 14 frames per second, 4K UHD video and a 24.5MP full frame sensor, the Z6 II is a brilliant camera for photos or video.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z6 + Z 24-70mm lens | was £1,945 | now £1,729

SAVE £200 Take advantage of this amazing deal and shoot in full-frame 4K or slow-motion 1080p at 120p with the favorable and extremely versatile Z 24-70mm f/4 - this really is a great deal!

UK DEAL

Nikon Z5 + Z 24-50mm | was £1,549 | now £1,449

SAVE £100 This kit combines the world's lightest full frame zoom lens with the compact, but powerful Z5 to offer a great lightweight solution, perfect for travel photography.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z7 (body only) | was £2,499 | now £1,999

SAVE £500 With its 45.7MP sensor, 9 frames per second and 4K video capabilities in a compact body, the Z7 is at a great price to start your journey with the Nikon Mirrorless Z system.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z50 + Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm | was £899 |now £719

SAVE £180 Now at its lowest price ever, pick up the Z50 with its 20.9MP DX sensor, capable of 11 frames per second continuous shooting and 4K video at 30p, along with the DX 16-50mm at a fantastic price!

UK DEAL

Canon SX740 Vlogger Kit | was £400 | now £329

Save £71 on a Canon PowerShot SX740 Vloggers kit with a camera case and Joby grip tripod. With 4K recording capabilities, a powerful 40X optical zoom and a 20.3MP sensor it's ideal for someone looking to shoot stills and video.

UK DEAL

Canon G7 X II Premium Starter Kit | was £589.99 | now £469

Save £121 on a Canon G7 X II premium start kit a leather carry case and 16GB SD card when you buy from Amazon. With a 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, Full HD video and a 24-100mm zoom it's a compact camera suited to taking photos and videos.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z6 + Z 24-70 lens | was £1,806 | now £1,744

SAVE £89 Budding cinematographers can now take advantage of this great deal from Amazon and shoot in full-frame 4K or slow-motion 1080p at 120p with the favourable and versatile 24-70mm, this is a great deal on a Z6 kit!

UK DEAL

Nikon Z50 (body only) | was £849 | now £649

SAVE £200 Sporting a 20.9MP DX sensor and 11 fames per second continuous shooting and up to 4K video recording at 30p without crop and ISO range of 100-51,200, the Z50 is a great camera at this price!

UK DEAL

FREE 17mm lens worth £1099 when you buy an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

Save £1099 on a 17mm M.Zuiko f/1.2 PRO lens when you purchase an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera directly from Wex Photo Video.

UK DEAL

Leica SL2-S + 24-70mm lens | was £5850 | now £5350

Save £500 on Leica SL2-S + 24-70mm f/2.8 lens when you buy from Wex Photo Video. With a 24.2MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, 25fps continuous shooting and 4K video it's a brilliant all-rounder.

UK DEAL

Get the Fujifilm GFX 50R | was £3,199 | now £2,199

Save £1,000! The GFX 50R is discontinued but it's one of our favorites of all the GFX medium format cameras and we were sorry to see it go... but now it's back for Black Friday and at a price we can't believe!

UK deal

Canon EOS M50 Mark II + lens | was £699 | now £649

Save £50 The M50 Mark II is a superb go-anywhere, shoot-anything camera with EF-M 15-45mm lens that's ideal for travel, street photography and content creation. View Deal

Sony A7 III | was £1,699 |now £1,499

Save £200 on a Sony A7 III when you buy from Wex, thanks to a cashback from Sony. That gets you a full-frame, 24.2MP, 4K camera with in-body stabilization and 10fps burst at a great price!

UK DEAL

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (Black) & 14-150mm lens | was £1,019.99 | now £850.89

Save £169.10 The 20MP E-M5 III is the latest version of a legendary Micro Four Thirds camera, offering small camera dimensions with big camera features. This kit pairs it with compact but powerful M.Zuiko Digital ED 14-150mm F4.0-5.6 II zoom. It shoots super-stabilized 4K video and has an amazing 30fps Pro Capture mode for freezing fast action.



View Deal

Nikon Z9 + FTZ II adapter | now £5,299

Save £89 It's not often you see a deal on a flagship camera – especially before it's even launched! But the powerhouse Z9 with FTZ II is a no-brainer for Nikon pro shooters.

UK DEAL

Panasonic S5 + 20-60mm lens + accessories| was £1,999 | now £1,580

SAVE £200 when you buy the Panasonic S5 from Wex!

UK DEAL

Nikon Z6 II | was £1,999 | now £1,899

Save £100 at Park Cameras. The latest iteration of the Nikon Z6 boasts a 24.5MP sensor, twin processors delivering 14fps burst shooting, 4K 30p video and dual memory card slots.

UK DEAL

Nikon Z7 II | was £2,999 | now £2,899

Save £100 at Wex Already a favorite with pros, this is the newest version of the Z7 II with a 45.7MP sensor, dual processors, 4K 60p video and dual memory card slots.

Canon EOS R6 | was £2,599 | now £2,399

SAVE £200 Combining the sensor and speed of the flagship 1D X Mark III with 4K video that's even better than the EOS R5, the Canon EOS R6 boasts a 20.1MP sensor, 20fps burst shooting, 4K 60p video, 5-stop in-body image stabilization and dual card slots. View Deal

Canon EOS R | was £1,699 | now £1,619

Save £80 on a Canon EOS R - the original full-frame Canon mirrorless camera with Canon's cashback.

UK DEAL - Ends 4 December

Canon EOS R5 | was £4,299 | now £4,074

Save £225 on a Canon EOS R5 - a 45MP full-frame camera with up to 8 stops of stabilization, up to 20fps continuous burst mode and 8K30p 12-bit Raw video. Plus it's actually in stock at Park Cameras!

UK DEAL

Nikon Z5 | was £1,299 | now £1,199

Save £100 at Wex With its 24.3MP full-frame image sensor, 4K 30p video, hybrid phase detect / contrast-detect AF system, IBIS and twin memory card slots, the Nikon Z5 is an all-purpose body that can handle anything.

UK DEAL

View Deal

Best camera deals: DSLRs

Nikon D780 (body only) | was £2,199 | now £2,099

Save £200! The Nikon D780 is Nikon's first DSLR to use mirrorless on-sensor phase-detection AF to offer mirrorless-style live view and video performance but a DSLR viewfinder! Its 24MP full-frame sensor and built-to-last construction make it a great all-round camera.

UK DEAL

Canon EOS 90D | was £1,249 | now £1,194

Save £44 with Canon cashback on the EOS 90D - one of Canon's most compact and capable DSLRs, packing a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, 4K video and 10fps burst shooting, to handle all the action.

UK DEAL - Ends 4 December

Canon EOS 2000D twin lens kit | was £599 |now £499

Save £100 at Currys on a Canon EOS 2000D, an EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 III and an EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III. It's the perfect beginner body with a 24.1MP sensor, 1080p and Wifi connectivity.

UK DEAL

Nikon D3500 with 18-55mm kit lens | was £499 | now £449

Save £50 on a Nikon D3500 and 18-55mm kit lens. This camera is hard to find ins tock so get it while you can! We think it's one of the best budget DSLRs from Nikon and the perfect camera for students and beginners.

UK DEAL

Canon EOS 6D Mark II | was £1,349 | now £1,279

Save £70 after cashback - the 6D Mark II is a formidable full-frame camera that's ideal for all-purpose shooting, thanks to its 26.2MP image sensor, fully articulating screen and dependable AF.

UK DEAL

Pentax K-1 Mark II DSLR | was £1,799 | now £1,699

Save £100 at Wex on a Pentax K-1, a digital SLR with a 36.4MP full-frame sensor. Its rugged construction boasts 87 weather seals, and for the outdoor shooter it offers a 4.4fps motorwind setting, and a five-axis shake reduction system.

UK DEAL

Best camera deals: Lenses

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM | was £1,799 | now £1,499

Save £220 Superb L-series performance and up to 7.5 stops of stabilization in the world's shortest and lightest 24-70mm lens. It's barely bigger than a beer can!

UK DEAL

Sony 85mm f/1.8 | was £600 | £456

Save £144 Sony shooters can get this Sony SEL85F18 85mm portrait full-frame-compatible at a handy 24% off. Perfect for big bokeh effects for headshots, weddings and more. View Deal

Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS | was £830 | £637

Save £193 This is a powerful but affordable supertelephoto zoom for those using Sony A6000-series cameras (those with non-full-frame APS-C sensors). The SEL70350G is a great option for bird photography, safaris, and field sports. View Deal

Canon EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM Lens | was £509.99 | now £472 at Amazon

SAVE £37.99 Need a standard lens which offers a similar view to the human eye, along with a maximum aperture which lets in plenty of light? The EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM is small, lightweight and must have addition to your Canon APS-C mirrorless system. Perfect for portraits, travel and street photography.

UK DEAL

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm f/2.0 | was £679 | now £433

SAVE £246 Get pro grade optics in a small package with this bright wideangle prime lens. With an f/2 maximum aperture you can shoot handheld in low light and create pleasing background blur. Weighing only 130g it won't add much to your kitbag and is easy to carry everywhere. View Deal

Pentax 55 - 300mm HD DA F4.5-6.3ED PLM WR RE | was £439.99 | now £399

SAVE £40.99 Add this versatile zoom lens to your kit and capture everything from street scenes and landscapes, to distant wildlife and sports games. With an equivalent focal length close to 450mm in APS-C format Pentax cameras you can bring the action closer with a lens built to withstand the elements, thanks to the Weather Resistance.

UK DEAL

Pentax smc DA 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 AL WR | was £199.99 | now £170

SAVE £29.99 As a standard lens, the 18-55mm range is suitable for all everyday subjects and is the perfect pairing for your entry level or enthusiast Pentax DSLR. The WR designation means it is suitable for use in tougher conditions while the variable aperture keeps weight to a minimum.

UK DEAL

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens| was £799.99 | now £549

SAVE £250.99 Make crazy savings on this spectacular superzoom lens, with offers a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 24-400mm. Go from wideangle to supertelephoto all in one compact M43 mount lens. Suitable for both Olympus and Panasonic cameras with Micro 4/3 format sensors.

UK DEAL

Sony FE 70-200mm F/4 G OSS | was £1,095 | now £895

Save £200! That's a dramatic Black Friday saving on this affordable constant aperture Sony telephoto. The discount includes £200 cashback from Sony. This is an exceptional price for full-frame constant aperture telephoto.

UK DEAL

Nikon 24-70mm f/2.8E | was £1,749 | now £1,549

SAVE £200 This extremely versatile wide-angle to short telephoto lens benefits from a constant F2.8 maximum aperture throughout the zoom range and is compatible with Nikon FX and DX cameras.

UK DEAL

Canon RF 70-200mm F/4L IS USM | was £1,719 | now £1,549

Save £170 on this compact constant-aperture telephoto for Canon RF cameras. It might have f-stop less than the premium RF 70-200mm F/2.8, but this high-quality Canon telephoto is a whole lot lighter and a whole lot cheaper!

UK DEAL - ends 30 November

Nikon 500mm F/5.6E | was £3,249 |now £3,049

SAVE £200 Take advantage of this price cut on Nikon's high-performance 500mm. Perfect for wildlife and sports photography, you can carry this lens around all day due to its lightweight and compact size thanks to its Phase Fresnel (PF) lens elements.

UK DEAL

Canon RF 600mm lens | was £769.99 | now £578.60

Save £191 on a Canon RF 600mm f/11 lens. This super-telephoto prime easily captures subjects in the distance making it perfect for bird or wildlife photography and images can be cropped in without losing resolution.

UK DEAL

Canon RF 800mm lens | was £999 | now £862

Save £120 on a Canon 800mm f/11 IS STM super-telephoto lens. Enjoy sharp, shake-free images without having to carry around super heavy kit as it weighs just 1.26kg.

UK DEAL

Canon EF-M 11-22mm lens | was £370 | now £279

Save £91 on a Canon EF-M 11-22mm f/4-5.6 IS STM lens in black. Designed to fit the Canon EOS M series, it's a small compact, wide-angle lens suitable for landscape photography.

UK DEAL

Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 lens | was £1,979 | now £1,869

Save £110 on a Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8 L IS III USM lens when you buy from Amazon. It offers superb image quality, a constant aperture and 3.5 stops of image stabilization to minimize camera shake.

UK DEAL

Canon EF 70-200mm f/4 lens | was £1340 | now £1189

Save £150 on a Canon 70-200mm f/4 IS II USM lens. It's dust a moisture-resistant, has a minimum focusing distance of one meter and at just 780g it's the perfect telephoto zoom for anyone on the move.

UK DEAL

Canon 16 - 35mm f/4 lens | was £1110 | now £983

Save £127 on a Canon 16-35mm f/4 L IS USM lens when you buy direct from Amazon. This wide-angle zoom uses Canon stabilization system to produce sharp images and a 9-blade aperture ring creates smooth, blurred backgrounds.

UK DEAL

Canon EF-M 32mm lens | was £510 | now $419

Save £90.99 when you buy this 32mm f/1.4 STM prime lens. Its fast, constant aperture makes it excellent in low light, it features, fast, quiet AF and is equivalent to a 51mm full-frame lens.

UK DEAL

Fujifilm XF 16 mm f/1.4 R WR | was £838.97 | now £699.97

Save £139 at Currys on this wide-angle price for Fujifilm's X-mount cameras. It's the lowest price we have ever seen for this prime. It has an effective focal length of 24mm - and a wide aperture that makes it great for use in low light, such as shooting the Milky Way.

UK DEAL

Nikon AF-S Nikkor 50mm f/1.4G | was £389 | now £339

Save £50 This DSLR nifty fifty boasts a fast f/1.4 aperture for great low light performance and subject separation (aka blurry backgrounds!), ideal for all-purpose shooting.

UK DEAL

Nikon Nikkor Z MC 50mm f/2.8 | was £649 | now £599

Save £50 on this mirrorless nifty fifty which boasts macro capabilities for life-size 1:1 magnification of subjects as close as 16cm.

UK DEAL

Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.8 S | now £699 | was £649

Save £50 If you're a mirrorless shooter looking for a great portrait lens, look no further! This 85mm is the perfect focal length, with an f/1.8 aperture delivering beautiful bokeh.

UK DEAL

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 G Master | was £2,129 | now £1,999

Save £130 The lens of choice for professional-standard sports, wildlife and portraiture, the 70-200mm trinity lens delivers the performance that G Master glass is known for.

UK DEAL

Best camera deals: Cinema cameras

Blackmagic pocket cinema camera 6K Pro | was £2,254 |now £2,086

SAVE £168 Based on the popular BMPCC 6K, this Pro variant brings built-in 2, 4 and 6 stop ND filters, tactile tilting LCD screen with 1500 nits of brightness, two mini XLR inputs and a more powerful battery to run that 6K HDR sensor at 60p.

UK DEAL

Blackmagic pocket cinema camera 6K | was £1,740 | now £1,589

SAVE £151 The Blackmagic PCC 6K is a cinema camera capable of producing stunning 6K visuals from its BRAW footage, 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO of 400 and 3200. Equipped with a Canon EF mount, you can take advantage of a vast line-up of lenses.

UK DEAL

Z Cam E2-M4 Cine Camera in MFT mount Now £1,186 - Was £1,618

SAVE £432 Dive into the world of Micro Four Thirds with this great saving on the Z Cam E2-M4 from CVP. Produce stunning 4K Ultra HD cinematics with 15 stops of dynamic range and 4K at 120fps, along with 10-bit color profile recording for high quality productions.

UK Deal

Best camera deals: Action cams

AKASO Brave 7 LE Action Camera| was £169.99 | now £118.99 at Amazon

SAVE £51 With 20MP, a responsive touchscreen and integrated underwater camera the AKASO Brave 7 LE also benefits from both Wifi and USB connectivity for your convenience. Shoot 4K video at 30fps and capture sharp images, thanks to the 6-axis Electronic Image Stabilization 2.0. View Deal

Insta360 GO 2 | was £295 | now £264

Save £31 on the tiny Insta360 GO 2 wearable action camera, which comes with a free Lens Guard. You can clip the GO 2 to your clothing or hold it in its mini grip/tripod charging case, which folds shut to the size of a pebble. How pocketable is that?

UK DEAL

GoPro Hero9 Black + extras + GoPro VIP | was 429.98 | now £329.98

Save £100 This incredible gets you this 2020 flagship action camera for much less than other stores, by buying direct from GoPro, along with a free spare battery and microSD card! The "catch" is that you get a free trial to GoPro's VIP subscription service, which gets you unlimited cloud storage, discounts on accessories, and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (which otherwise costs £60).

View Deal

GoPro Hero10 Black + extras + GoPro VIP | was £530 | now £329

Save £201 from GoPro This incredible gets you this similarly incredible deal on the very latest model in the GoPro range. If you take out the GoPro Subscription trial you save £100, PLUS you get a free additional battery and a dual-battery charger.

View Deal

Best camera deals: Drones

DJI FPV Combo | was £1,249 | now £1,100

SAVE £74 Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree fov and 4k 60p video recording.

UK DEAL

Best camera deals: Accessories

Røde Smartlav+ Lavalier Mic | was £59 | now £39 Save £20 This broadcast-grade, omnidirectional lav mic with pop filter attaches to the subject's clothing, with a smartphone-friendly TRRS at the end of the 1.2m cable.

UK DEAL

Røde VideoMic Go | was £69 | now £40

Save £29 This shotgun mic is perfect for run-and-gun content creation, with its integrated shock mount and lightweight 73g frame making it a great fit for any body.

UK DEAL

Røde VideoMic Me-C | was £67.71 | now £59

Save £8.71 Add top-quality sound to your Apple or Android device with this USB-C directional microphone (with 3.5mm headphone output) that comes with furry windshield.

UK DEAL

Røde Vlogger Kit iOS Edition | was £139 | now £79

SAVE £60 Designed for Apple kit with a Lightning connection this set comprises a microphone, MicroLED light, tripod / handgrip and gimbal tripod head.

UK DEAL

Røde VideoMic Pro | was £169 | now £139

Save £30 This premium, battery powered VideoMic boasts lower noise and higher sensitivity, two-step high pass filter and three-position level control.

UK DEAL

Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium) | was £330 | now £259

Save £80 on a Wacom Intuos Pro drawing tablet in medium. Perfect for using at home or on the move with an active area of 8.82 x 5.83-inches. Includes a control wheel, USB-C and wireless connectivity.

UK DEAL

Wacom Intuos Pro (Small) | was £199 | now $159

Save £40.99 on a Wacom Intuos Pro small drawing tablet with an active area of 6.3 x 3.9-inches. It has all the same features as the larger tablets only in a smaller, more portable version – perfect to take traveling.

UK DEAL

