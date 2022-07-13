4 great places to get corn dogs in Dallas
Corn dogs are very Dallas — processed meat dipped in fried batter, served on a stick, ending up somehow delicious. But which spots stand out above the rest?
- Also, is it corn dog or corny dog?
Here are four terrific places to get your deep-fried fix.
1. Fletcher's
Why it stands out: The State Fair legend has been slinging corny dogs since 1942.
- This year's fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.
2. CornDog with No Name
Why it stands out: A Fletcher mother-daughter duo founded this concept eatery, which is a good option year-round.
- Catch them at local festivals and events or from 11am to 6pm Friday and Saturday at 10220 Technology Boulevard E #102 in Northwest Dallas.
3. Heim Barbecue
Why it stands out: Take your pick of a jalapeño cheddar, pepper jack or Texas-style sausage. (Plus: Get a 44 Farms hot dog made with beer batter for just $2 on Tuesdays.)
- Find all three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.
4. Oh K-Dog
Why it stands out: These decked-out Korean rice hot dogs are a popular street food, deep-fried and filled with mozzarella cheese, squid ink, potato and more.
- Find all three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.
💭 Our thought bubble: Corn dogs feel like a food that might have been made on accident, like a klutzy kitchen assistant carrying hot dogs passed a deep fryer and dropped some in, and they could only use sticks to get them out — then someone ate one on a dare.
