Austin, TX

5 great places to get veggie burgers in Austin

By Sami Sparber
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 4 days ago

There are plenty of places to get veggie burgers in Austin, but who stands out above the rest?

  • Here are five terrific spots to get your vegetarian fix.

1. P. Terry's

Why it stands out: Crafted from the iconic burger chain's own recipe, this veggie patty combines brown rice, cremini mushrooms simmered in cream, black beans, oats, onions, cheddar cheese and fresh cut parsley.

  • Pick up yours from one of several locations around town.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjSVB_0gfLMK4l00
Drive-thru eats. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios.

2. Arlo's Curbside

Why it stands out: This comfort food joint offers a plant-based alternative to Austin's late-night food truck scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFWP6_0gfLMK4l00
Photo: Daniel Cavazos, courtesy of Arlo's Curbside.

3. Bouldin Creek Cafe

Why it stands out: The South First eatery is a local leader in vegetarian and vegan eats. (Plus: Their burger comes on soft yet crispy ciabatta.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q1SD3_0gfLMK4l00
Photo: Bouldin Creek Cafe.

4. Citizen Eatery

Why it stands out: The 100% meatless menu boasts a house-made smoked green chile burger patty, plus another with curry spices, chickpeas, potato and rice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nb8n6_0gfLMK4l00 Photo: Citizen Eatery.

5. Bartlett's

Why it stands out: Relish this upscale restaurant's burger, made with brown rice, cremini mushroom, sweet soy, Jack cheese and avocado basil slather.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
