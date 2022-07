BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday convened a meeting of business owners, city leaders and squeegee workers, hoping to find solutions for the window washers.Scott said squeegee workers have been an issue for decades, but what is new this time is that all the stakeholders are coming to the table. "This is about Baltimore --Baltimore failing to address this issue, from a government standpoint, from a business standpoint, community standpoint, everybody has failed to address this issue," he said.City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, who was in the meeting, said about 50 people, including some squeegee workers, were present and attendees discussed...

