ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chef Sean Brock opens new Nashville restaurant

By Adam Tamburin
Axios Nashville
Axios Nashville
 4 days ago

Celebrity chef Sean Brock's newest restaurant June, which opens Wednesday, is the culinary playground he always wanted.

  • Staff use equipment typically seen in science labs to pull new levels of flavor from their ingredients.

A single spoonful represents "days and days and days of work," Brock tells Axios.

Why it matters: Brock pitches June as the pinnacle of his career and the centerpiece of his Nashville empire, which also includes Audrey, Joyland and The Continental.

  • "June is a restaurant that's shooting for the stars," he says. "I want Nashville to have a restaurant that is recognized worldwide as an exciting, modern place to eat."

How it works: The restaurant, which is upstairs from Audrey in McFerrin Park, offers a 20-course tasting menu that will change eight times per year.

  • Each meal is split into five acts: canapes, water, land, dessert and petit fours. Full meals will last two to three hours.
  • June will use ingredients ranging from regional produce like okra to fish imported from Japan.

The intrigue: Chefs are using high-end equipment in Brock's "research and development lab," which is visible from the restaurant.

  • "This lab is filled full of all the toys I've wanted my entire career," Brock says. They include "extraordinary pieces of equipment that you would never see in or near a restaurant."
  • Using scientific tools like a centrifuge and a rotary evaporator "allows us to unlock all of these hidden flavors."

Zoom in: Brock described how the lab elevates a seemingly simple dish featuring scallop and fennel. Painstaking scientific methods draw oil, broth, syrup and other elements from those two ingredients to add layers of complexity.

  • During a soft opening this summer, Brock says diners had a visceral reaction to the surprisingly powerful flavors.
  • "You watch people's eyes get big, you know, their mouths drop open," he says. "That's been a goal of mine my whole career."

The bottom line: Brock said the end result is "a display of intense passion toward incredible products, and the craft of cooking and the art of fine dining."

  • "This is going to be where I chase perfecting those things for the rest of my entire life."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HV81Q_0gfLLgKq00
Sean Brock's lab, as seen from June. Photo: John Troxel/courtesy of June

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LouFamFun

Mother-Daughter Weekend Trip to Gaylord Opryland

Location just down I-65 in Nashville, Opryland makes for a perfect mother-daughter weekend!. It’s always nice to get away for a bit. We love heading out for a weekend trip to Opryland and every time we go, we discover something new. A friend and I recently had the opportunity...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wilson County Source

New Underground Tequila Bar is Headed to Nashville

A translation of the word margarita is “daisy” in English. Although the origins of the infamous margarita are vast and many, there’s one thing that’s for sure, we can’t get enough of her allure. Wherever she shows up, a good time follows and this time, she’s coming to life underneath the bustle of Nashville’s iconic Upper Broadway and will shake up the cocktail scene in Music City and beyond. She has a rhythm all her own. She has the most desired list of margaritas in the South – no, anywhere. She is gorgeous, elusive and underground. She is Pushing Daisies.
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

Proper Saké opens Rice Vice bar in East Nashville

The craft saké bar Rice Vice is now open in East Nashville.Rice Vice will be the new tasting room for owner Byron Stithem's award-winning Proper Saké, which closed the doors at its previous location in the early months of the pandemic. Stithem will also curate a list of sakés from Japan.Why it matters: There's a craft brewery in pretty much every Nashville micro-neighborhood you can think of. But Proper Saké is the city's lone saké brewery, and one of just 24 in the country.Driving the booze: Stithem is a fermentation nerd who came up through the ranks of Nashville's restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
southerntrippers.com

The Perfect Nashville Bachelorette Party Itinerary

Strap on your dancing boots because we have the perfect Nashville Bachelorette Party ideas for you! Grab your gang and head on down to the country capital of the world. We’ve done the work so you don’t have to for the PERFECT bachelorette party in Nashville!. Nashville is...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

New Play Tells the Story of TSU Student Deidre Williams

Nashville, TENN. (TN Tribune) – Actors Bridge Ensemble (ABE) is pleased to present the World Premiere production of THE CALLING IS IN THE BODY by Cynthia C. Harris. Ms. Harris, who also directs the play, is a graduate of Hume Fogg High School, Florida A&M University (B.S.) and Tennessee State University (MPH).
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Brock
Pride Publishing

Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival returns July 22nd and 23rd

The 22nd Annual Jefferson Street Jazz & Blues Festival will showcase the rich music history of Nashville’s Jefferson Street neighborhood through the sounds of jazz, blues, funk, gospel, soul, and R&B. This annual event brings community members together to celebrate arts, music and food culture – featuring local and national jazz and blues artists and food and retail vendors from the North Nashville community.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

We’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns, but there are still quite a few free family-friendly events going on to soothe the summer blues. From films to festivals, this week covers a lot of ground. As part of a summer series, here are a few more...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Blippi to meet little fans at public appearance in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – YouTube personality Blippi will visit Clarksville fans next week in a special public appearance at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. He’s coming to film a show with 3-year-old Layla, who won a contest with the help of friends, family and the community at large.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Nashville, TN — 30 Top Places!

Music City has a serious breakfast game. Sure, it’s known as a brunch town, but it has plenty of exceptional breakfast spots to satisfy every palate. From Southern comfort food to decadent pastries, the options for breakfast in Nashville are endless. And, we’re helping you enjoy the best breakfast...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Celebrity Chef#Dessert#Toys#Food Drink#Joyland#Continental
Axios Nashville

St. Vito Focacciaria gets permanent location in the Gulch

St. Vito Focacciaria, the Sicilian-style pizza pop-up, has found a permanent home in the Gulch.Chef Michael Hanna tells Axios a January opening is the best-case scenario.Why it matters: Axios profiled the St. Vito pop-up in February, when it was housed inside the popular west Nashville restaurant Hathorne on Sunday evenings.The day after our story, St. Vito and Hathorne announced the pop-up would come to a close, leading some to wonder if Axios Nashville had a pizza curse.The latest: Hanna says the new location at 609 Overton St. will be intimate, with seating for just 42 patrons.The space will also feature...
NASHVILLE, TN
territorysupply.com

6 Cool Campervan Rentals in Nashville, Tennessee

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. The Music City may be more known for Honky Tonk Row, its nightlife and live music scene, that doesn’t mean that campers and outdoor enthusiasts can’t enjoy a little adventure around and outside of Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Joe & Dough Cafe

Congratulations to Joe & Dough Cafe for their ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony on Thursday, July 14th at 8am. Joe & Dough Cafe is located at 1220 East Northfield Blvd. Suite B&C, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and can be contacted at 615-397-0784.
MURFREESBORO, TN
styleblueprint.com

You’ll Never Believe What She Found Underground in Franklin!

As the Senior Director of Preservation and Education at the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Rachael Finch uses the past to make an indelible mark on our future. From grassroots advocacy and grant-writing to archaeological digs, she leads efforts to resurrect local history and ensure the stories of our cultural landscape are told for years to come.
FRANKLIN, TN
Axios Nashville

Axios Nashville

Nashville, TN
78
Followers
187
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Nashville, anchored by Nate Rau and Adam Tamburin, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/nashville

Comments / 0

Community Policy