Ticket apps and shorter trains: Metro Transit looks to boost ridership with new features

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
 4 days ago
Metro Transit is rolling out new safety and convenience features this summer, as the pandemic-battered agency looks to draw riders back to buses and trains.

The big picture: Ridership is up from last year but remains at less than half of 2019 levels.

What they're doing: The agency recently debuted shorter trains as part of a plan to address safety concerns in sparsely populated cars.

  • It also launched a live chat service for fielding questions from riders and is partnering with a third-party app to offer more ways to buy tickets on the go.

What they're saying: "People are starting to get back out into the world and these improvements are all aimed at making our service more attractive to those people who are coming back or who are thinking about riding again for the first time in a while," Metro Transit spokesperson Drew Kerr told Axios.

  • He cited positive signs this summer — last month's Pride weekend was one of the busiest since the start of the pandemic.

Yes, but: Convenience and safety updates alone can't reverse Metro Transit's underlying numbers problem: The embrace of remote and hybrid work means fewer commuters are heading into downtown offices.

  • "It's not necessarily one to one not to say that, as downtown goes we go, but it certainly has an impact," Kerr acknowledged.

Driver shortages are hampering the agency's ability to provide consistent and frequent services for those who do commute or use transit to get to appointments, stores or social outings, Kerr noted.

What to watch: Kerr said the agency is looking into hiring private security to assist Metro Transit police while it continues efforts to recruit and train more full-time officers.

  • "The number of people going into the law enforcement profession has decreased," he said. "And certainly that affects everybody, including us."

Related
Minneapolis shifts yard waste service amid driver shortage

Minneapolis is moving yard waste pickup to every other week for some neighborhoods due to a driver shortage. The big picture: The city's announcement followed growing complaints over months of missed pick-ups in St. Paul. Local trash haulers also say industry-wide labor issues are to blame. Zoom in: The service changes impact residents in South Minneapolis east of I-35W and south of Minnehaha Creek. Some Northeast customers who live south of 22nd Avenue NE will also see shifts.What they're saying: "Staff understand this is inconvenient and are grateful for customers’ patience and understanding while the City works through staffing issues," a press release announcing the changes reads. Of note: If you've gone two weeks without a pick up, you can call the Solid Waste & Recycling office at 612-673-2917.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
6 cool Airbnbs driving distance from the Twin Cities

Whether you're looking for a family lake retreat or a couples' getaway, here are six beautiful Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from the Twin Cities. 1. Your own private island If you want some peace and quiet during your next vacation, have you considered renting a private island?Features: Unlimited lake access, a rustic cabin that sleeps nine, additional screen house, electricity and running water, a bonfire pit and maintained trails to explore the forest. Of note: You’ll need your own boat to get there. Or, you can rent the owner’s for $175 a day. July and...
TRAVEL
Delta Air Lines warns of rocky July 4 travel weekend

Delta Air Lines has issued a systemwide waiver for travelers to rebook at no charge July 1-4, a sign that there is likely to be mass cancellations this holiday weekend. Last weekend, Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, canceled more than 600 flights and delayed more than 2,000.How it works: Travelers can rebook on delta.com for anytime between now and July 8 without paying a fee or fare difference. State of play: The core issue, writes Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter, is that Delta is experiencing a pilot shortage. Delta pilots wrote an open letter last month raising alarm about working excess overtime hours to keep the airline running.What's ahead: The Delta pilots will be picketing at MSP Airport Thursday as part of a nationwide effort by their union to get a better contract from the airline, writes Axios Atlanta's Emma Hurt. Of note: Because the pilots — members of the Delta unit of the Air Line Pilots Association — are picketing on their days off, service will not be affected.
TRAVEL
Minnesotans are slow to embrace electric vehicles

Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosThe Twin Cities have been slower to adopt electric vehicles than other major metro areas across the country, though local sales are picking up.Driving the news: In April 2022, only about 2.7% of new vehicle registrations in the Twin Cities were electric, lagging far behind other big metros, according to recent numbers from S&P Global Mobility.Only about 0.4% of vehicles on Minnesota roads as of April were electric, so new sales levels of 2.7% means progress.State of play: Gov. Tim Walz created a "clean cars" plan requiring manufacturers to deliver more EVs...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

