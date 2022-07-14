ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

'Covered in Night' compares colonial and Indigenous approaches to justice

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, we're going back in time to 1722 to examine the different approaches to...

www.npr.org

NPR

New book details the wealth and power of the former richest man in America

J. Paul Getty was America's richest man in his day, turning oil into billions of dollars. A new biography — Growing Up Getty — reveals Getty's wealth and power. Long before Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, the richest man in America was a Minnesotan whose father struck oil in 1903. The son made his first million as an oil man at the age of 23, and he turned it into billions. NPR's special correspondent Susan Stamberg says a new biography of J. Paul Getty is an exhaustive revelation of how the rich are different from you and me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Amazon Employee Dies at Fulfillment Center During Prime Day

An Amazon employee died at a New Jersey fulfillment center during the online retailer’s massive Prime Day sales event last week. According to Huffington Post labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the death occurred at an Amazon facility Carteret, New Jersey. The agency is investigating the incident, but provided no further details.
CARTERET, NJ
NPR

In 'Briefly, A Delicious Life,' love comes in multiple, sometimes surprising, forms

Nell Stevens' debut novel Briefly, A Delicious Life is a curious mashup of historical fiction, a ghost story, and a queer love story. The novel's narrator, Blanca, is the perspicacious ghost of a 14-year-old girl who died in a Carthusian monastery on the island of Mallorca in 1473. She has remained there ever since, deliberately haunting generations of monks and sacristans in retaliation for her premature demise.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

India just unveiled a giant statue of its national emblem. Some think it's too much

Lions perched on top of a pillar, an image taken from an ancient sculpture - this has been India's national emblem since the country gained independence in 1947. It's on stamps, passports, coins and there are replicas of the original statue across the country. But now India's national emblem seems to have undergone a bit of rebranding, complete with a new bronze sculpture of the lions. It's huge - about 21 feet tall and weighing almost 10 tons. It sits on top of India's new parliament building and was unveiled last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
NPR

Arlo McKinley's new album reflects on loss, addiction and self-forgiveness

ARLO MCKINLEY: (Singing) Goodbye never is the easy part. MARTIN: Here's NPR's Chad Campbell. CHAD CAMPBELL, BYLINE: He sounds like a country singer, but Arlo McKinley doesn't necessarily look like one. MCKINLEY: Just a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy, long hair and a beard and tattoos. I think look...
MUSIC
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") Aniya Morina first discovered psychology in high school. ANIYA MORINA: I fell in love with it and just learning how the brain works and how, like, people operate and stuff and why they do the things that they do.
ECONOMY
NPR

An emu named Emmanuel becomes a viral sensation on TikTok

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida posts educational videos of its cows and pigs and ducks. But their emu named Emmanuel steals every scene. Emmanuel relentlessly tries to peck the camera and sometimes succeeds. (SOUNDBITE OF TIKTOK VIDEO) TAYLOR BLAKE: Emmanuel, don't do it. Emmanuel,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NPR

Reproductive rights groups want to make it easier to prevent pregnancy

The advocates want to make it simpler for people to access birth control options as many states move to ban or restrict access to abortion. One idea: making "the pill" available over-the-counter. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. As some states move to ban or severely restrict abortion, some reproductive justice advocates want...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

How language can include — or exclude — trans people

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with trans activist Mara Keisling about the debate over language and the trans community. There was an exchange during a recent Senate hearing about abortion policy that set off a furious side debate. It was less about abortion and really more about language. The whole exchange is too long to repeat here, but this is the part that set off the Twitter threads and think pieces, when it got heated between law professor Khiara Bridges and Republican Senator Josh Hawley when Senator Hawley noted that professor Bridges used the term people with a capacity for pregnancy rather than women.
SOCIETY
NPR

The Ukraine war means a potato chip company has to rethink its formula

Sarah Cohen, CEO of Route 11 Potato Chips, speaks with NPR's Michel Martin about the company's sunflower seed oil deficit because of the Russian conflict in Ukraine and how the business is coping. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. War changes things, big things and little things, affecting life in ways you might...
INDUSTRY
NPR

The pandemic widened the education gap for students of color

Test scores of Latino students fell sharply during the pandemic. Ayesha Rascoe talks with Amalia Chamorro, education policy director for UNIDOS U.S., about the findings. Parents and educators are concerned about the adverse effects the pandemic has had on student achievement. Elementary and middle school students in the U.S. saw sharp declines in math and reading scores compared to 2019, and the pandemic widened the gap for students of color. Amalia Chamorro is the education policy director for UnidosUS. The organization is tracking how Latino students fared during the pandemic. She joins me now. Welcome.
EDUCATION
NPR

'The Disney Revolt' details animators' 1941 strike against Disney

A new book by Jake Friedman documents a bitter strike in 1941 by Disney animators who wanted to unionize. The book is titled, The Disney Revolt: The Great Labor War of Animation's Golden Age. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In the 1940s, one of Hollywood's most popular leading men had big ears,...
ENTERTAINMENT
NPR

Use these tips to keep your time at the airport as easy as possible

OK, so you stayed in the house as much as possible. You've worn your mask when you had to. You saved your money like you were supposed to. And now you're finally ready to go on that trip, only to find out that your flight is canceled or delayed. If this is you, it probably doesn't make you feel better to know this, but you're not alone. Pent-up demand for travel, shortages of pilots and other crew have created chaos at airports across the U.S. and, frankly, around the world. What might make you feel better is some knowledge about what, if anything, you can do to make your trip as smooth as possible. So we called Benet Wilson for this. She's a longtime travel and aviation reporter, and she's senior editor at the travel website The Points Guy. And she's with us now. Benet Wilson, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
LIFESTYLE
NPR

Public Radio Music Day To Be Commemorated on October 26, 2022

July 18, 2022, WASHINGTON, D.C.- The noncomMUSIC Alliance announced today that the third annual Public Radio Music Day will take place on October 26, 2022. This is a celebration uniting public radio music stations, artists, and fans to highlight the contributions of public radio to local and national noncommercial music. This year's theme focuses on "Discovering the Sound of Local Communities" and spotlights public radio stations' return to producing live local concerts and music discovery events for their communities across all genres.
WASHINGTON, DC

