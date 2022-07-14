NYPD: Mother fatally struck while riding scooter with child in Brooklyn

A woman was struck and killed while riding a scooter with her child in Brooklyn, police say.

The incident happened around 6:26 p.m. at 1521 Dean St. and Albany Avenue.

The mother, identified as 32-year-old Winter King, was riding with her 6-year-old child when a car backing out of a driveway struck the scooter. King died from her injuries. The child is expected to be OK.

Surveillance footage shows the driver backing out of their driveway as King and her son on the bike approach. Police say neither King nor her son had a helmet on at the time.

The accident happened around the corner from where King lived. Her family says she was just going for a quick ride around the block with her son, who is one of three children.

Police say the driver remained on scene, and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.