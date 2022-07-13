Luis González meets his namesake ... Luis Gonzalez
MLB
4 days ago
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Growing up in Arizona, Giants rookie Luis González was frequently mistaken for the son of his namesake, former D-backs...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. “A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.” Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt’s 2019 NCAA baseball championship team. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Seattle Mariners won their 14th straight game as rookie All-Star Julio Rodríguez hit a two-run double and Ty France homered after joining him on the AL team to beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Sunday. The Mariners moved closer to the team record...
The 2022 MLB Draft is here. Day 1 is underway right now with the first 80 selections, covering Rounds 1 and 2, plus eight compensation picks and Competitive Balance Rounds A and B. Watch live right now on ESPN and MLB Network. • Draft Tracker: Follow every pick. Follow along...
HOUSTON -- The A’s head into the All-Star break on a positive note, as they came back from a three-run deficit and beat the AL West leaders, 4-3, keyed by a three-run sixth inning on Sunday. They won the series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park, but they leave the first half of the season with the second worst record (32-61) in the Majors behind the Nationals.
WASHINGTON -- The Nationals were looking for a way to head into the All-Star break on a high note. They had dropped nine straight and won just one game the entire month of July, tumbling to the bottom of the National League standings. The obstacles were stacked against them to...
CHICAGO -- A brand-new duffel bag sat on the floor by Ian Happ's locker on Sunday morning, partially packed for his upcoming trip to Los Angeles. The luggage featured the logo for this year's All-Star Game. “I'm super excited, obviously,” Happ said. • MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard:...
ARLINGTON -- It’s hard not to draw parallels between the 2001 and 2022 Mariners. All-Star rookie? Check. All-Star first baseman? Check. Fifteen-game win streak? All right, they’re not there yet, but they pulled closer after a 6-2 win over the Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Field. But...
CHICAGO -- The New York Mets couldn’t be happier with their season as they enter the All-Star break. Even with a 3-2 loss against the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday afternoon, the Mets now stand at 58-35 on the year and 23 games above .500. Only the 1986 World Series champion Mets entered the All-Star break with more games above .500 with a 59-25 record (34 games).
If there was any early doubt to whether the Braves intended on defending their World Series title, they’ve extinguished it while presenting an additional sobering fact for the rest of the National League. They’re an ever better team than they were last year. That was clear well before...
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, as he’s been dealing with upper back spasms. Mariners first baseman Ty France is replacing Trout on the American League roster and Minnesota’s Byron Buxton will take over for Trout as a starter in the outfield, Major League Baseball announced on Sunday.
SEATTLE -- At long last, Ty France is an All-Star. The Mariners’ first baseman on Sunday was added to the American League roster for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic, taking the place of Angels superstar Mike Trout, who has been experiencing upper back spasms. Minnesota’s Byron Buxton will take Trout’s spot in the starting lineup.
TORONTO -- Finally, the Blue Jays can step off the rollercoaster and exhale for a few days. Lately, it’s been a good swing, as they enter the All-Star break on a high note with a 4-2 victory over the Royals that sealed a series win and a 5-1 homestand to close out the first half. Much like Saturday’s wild walk-off, Sunday’s win was plodding along until Alejandro Kirk jolted Rogers Centre to life with a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth, sending the breakout star to L.A. with some momentum of his own.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Do you think you deserve to be an All-Star?. Devin Williams heard the question countless times over the past week -- after multiple roster replacement announcements failed to deliver the news that he and his teammates believed was coming. He was starting to get a little irritated by the whole thing: Yes, Williams did think he was deserving. But the decision was out of his hands, so why keep asking?
NEW YORK -- Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale left Sunday’s game against the Yankees with a left fifth finger fracture after he was hit on his left hand by a line drive hit by Aaron Hicks in the first inning. Sale threw 24 pitches before right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura took over on the mound.
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry's Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. This is the Leody Taveras the Rangers have been expecting. Taveras, who entered 2020 as the club’s No. 3 prospect, is beginning to reach...
CLEVELAND -- The Tigers will open the second half of their season without one of the key hitters in their long-term plans. Detroit announced Sunday that it has optioned first baseman Spencer Torkelson to Triple-A Toledo in an effort to work on his hitting approach. Torkelson will join the Mud...
Major League Baseball on Sunday announced five roster replacements for the 2022 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. In the American League, Chicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks and Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Romano have replaced Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros, who will both be inactive at the Midsummer Classic. Mariners first baseman Ty France replaced Mike Trout, with Byron Buxton set to replace Trout in the AL starting lineup.
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been added to the American League All-Star Team, joining teammate Tim Anderson at the 2022 Midsummer Classic to be played on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Hendriks, 33, is 1-2 with a 2.35 ERA (8 ER/30.2 IP), 45 strikeouts (13.21),...
Of all the stars at the celebrity softball game, few love the game of baseball more than Action Bronson, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, a trio of New Yorkers who are diehard Yankees fans. With a weekend dedicated to baseball, MLB.com’s Justice delos Santos asked the three about the state of the Bronx Bombers, as well as who they enjoy watching and who sits on their Yankees Mt. Rushmore.
Comments / 0