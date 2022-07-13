ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Camden County Authorities Searching for Missing Attorney

By Randy Kirby
 4 days ago
The Camden County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person alert on Wednesday, July 13 for Brian Douglas Byrd, 50, of Lake...

ksgf.com

Human Remains In Camden County May Be Missing Person

(KTTS News) — Camden County authorities say human remains found Thursday may be Tanner Elmore. Elmore was last seen on June 7. Authorities found the remains in Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point after getting a tip from Jefferson City Police.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Tip Leads to Remains Believed to be Tanner Elmore Being Discovered in State Park

The search for missing Camden County resident Tanner Elmore apparently comes to an end with the discovery of human remains in the state park. Sergeant Scott Hines says that deputies followed up on a tip from the Jefferson City Police Department and focused a search, Thursday, near McCubbins Point off Route-A…
houstonherald.com

Teen cited after crash in county

A Lynchburg teen was charged Thursday with two offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Noah J. Haney, 19, was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting a motor vehicle accident. He was processed and released to another party.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police search for missing Lake Ozark lawyer

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) Law enforcement is searching for Brian Byrd, 50, of Lake Ozark. Byrd was last seen in a black Lexus on Sunday leaving his residence off of Sweetwater Dr in Lake Ozark in Camden County. The vehicle has a Missouri license plate EBOZ4G. He was last seen...
LAKE OZARK, MO
Awesome 92.3

One Dozen People Injured in Cole County Bus Accident

One dozen people were injured after a bus driver fell asleep and the bus crashed in Cole County early Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2007 Prevost H3 Coach, driven by 62-year-old Thomas A. Babbitt of Boonville, was on US 54, 300 feet east of Farm View Road (between Eldon and Jeff City) around 2:30 a.m., when Babbitt fell asleep and the bus traveled off the left side of the roadway, through the median, struck a ditch, across the westbound lanes of 54, struck another ditch, struck a house, then a shed and a fence before coming to rest in a field.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Pettis County Sheriff’s Report For July 15, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the afternoon of July 12th, a male subject was arrested at the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, 333 South Lamine Avenue, for an active warrant. The male subject, who was not named in the report, was arrested and processed for an active warrant for Shoplifting. There was no further information in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Trial Date Set for Terry Ewens of Eldon

A trial date has been set for a man charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home. Terry Ewens of Eldon is set to stand trial in March of next year on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For July 15, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of West 6th Street after being contacted by the Lebanon Police Department. The call was in regard to an armed kidnapping that had occurred hours earlier, in Lebanon. The suspect in the kidnapping was in enroute to Sedalia. About a half an hour later, Officers staged on the residence and located the suspect's vehicle. After following the suspect's vehicle, a high risk traffic stop was conducted. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, who was not named in the report, was turned over to the Lebanon Police Department Officers.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Dallas County man charged after stabbing near Buffalo

A Dallas County man is facing assault and burglary charges after a stabbing at a home near Buffalo. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a home on Cowboy Trail Wednesday night for reports of a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found the suspect being held at gunpoint in the front yard by the homeowner’s neighbor. The neighbor told deputies that the homeowner was inside and bleeding badly.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kmmo.com

FIVE PERSONS ARRESTED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Five persons were arrested as part of a drug bust in Pettis County. A release from Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders says at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, a search warrant was served at 21847 Ionia Road. This was the culmination of two-month investigation involving the sheriff’s office, Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

UPDATE: EMS crews used rescue tools to remove occupants from tour bus that crashed in mid-Missouri

UPDATE: Ambulances from four mid-Missouri counties traveled to Eugene overnight to assist Cole County EMS crews in responding to that tour bus crash on Highway 54. While there were no serious injuries, the response was declared as a “major incident” due to 28 people on the bus. Rescue tools had to be used to remove the occupants from the heavily-damaged bus.
EUGENE, MO
