Camden County Authorities Searching for Missing Attorney

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday evening, Sedalia Police responded to the 200 block of West 6th Street after being contacted by the Lebanon Police Department. The call was in regard to an armed kidnapping that had occurred hours earlier, in Lebanon. The suspect in the kidnapping was in enroute to Sedalia. About a half an hour later, Officers staged on the residence and located the suspect's vehicle. After following the suspect's vehicle, a high risk traffic stop was conducted. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The suspect, who was not named in the report, was turned over to the Lebanon Police Department Officers.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO