One Ford F-150 Slams into Another In Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dump truck and another vehicle collided Saturday morning in Kansas City, flipping the truck and blocking two lanes of I-435 just south of I-70. Police, fire and emergency medical crews responded at 10:43 a.m. to the crash, which blocked two southbound lanes. The dump truck lost its load in the incident, as HazMat crews were called out to make sure it was properly cleaned up. It’s not yet clear exactly what the truck was hauling.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO