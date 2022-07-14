One Ford F-150 Slams into Another In Johnson County
A Warrensburg teen was injured after the Ford F-150 he was driving slammed into another Ford F-150 in a construction zone on...awesome923.com
A Warrensburg teen was injured after the Ford F-150 he was driving slammed into another Ford F-150 in a construction zone on...awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0