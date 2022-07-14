ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

One Ford F-150 Slams into Another In Johnson County

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Warrensburg teen was injured after the Ford F-150 he was driving slammed into another Ford F-150 in a construction zone on...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla of Sedalia, was the driver of an eastbound 2008 Saturn Aura on US 50, west of County Road NW 250 around 6 p.m., when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 hospitalized in St. Joe after motorcycle, car collide

ATCHISON COUNTY, Kan. — Two people were injured in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Atchison. According to Police Chief Mike Wilson, a Harley Davidson motorcycle ridden by Michael Emery, 64, Spring Hill, Kansas was southbound on 5th Street. A Toyota passenger car driven by Ayiana Blacksmith-Juarez, 19, Topeka, was northbound on 5th Street and after stopping at the northbound stop sign proceeded into the intersection to turn west onto Park Street. The vehicles collided.
ATCHISON, KS
valleynewslive.com

Missouri man injured in rollover crash on I-29 near Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Missouri man was hurt after his pickup truck was involved in a rollover crash on I-29 near Hillsboro Saturday afternoon. The 57-year-old man from Independence, Missouri was traveling on the interstate when his vehicle left the road and landed in a ditch. The...
HILLSBORO, ND
KSNT News

Missouri man arrested after pursuit in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Missouri man has been arrested following a pursuit with deputies through Jackson County. A Jackson County Deputy attempted to stop a van near Mayetta on Saturday morning at 2:15 a.m. The driver fled the scene and headed north on the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Accidents
County
Johnson County, MO
Warrensburg, MO
Accidents
City
Warrensburg, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Johnson County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Austin Township, MO
Johnson County, MO
Accidents
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Warrensburg, MO
Crime & Safety
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Sedalia, MO
Accidents
KSHB 41 Action News

Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas. Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off...
LENEXA, KS
kmmo.com

SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcycle driver dies in head-on collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle driver is dead after a head-on collision on Broadway Blvd. in Kansas City, MO. Police say the driver was speeding down the road at around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. As they approached 18th St., officers say the motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Volkswagen Beetle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#State Highway#Accident
KCTV 5

Deadly crash in KC: Car goes through several yards, flips over

The Johnson County Election Office and eight other locations opened the doors Saturday morning for day one of advanced in-person voting for the August Primary. Volunteers work to restore former KCK Underground Railroad stop. Updated: 5 hours ago. A former stop on the Underground Railroad in KCK will soon be...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Awesome 92.3

Thomas Convicted of Robbery in 2020 Sedalia Casey’s Incident

On the evening of Jan. 15, 2020, an individual attempting to conceal his identity entered Casey’s General Store located at 716 West 16th Street. After making his way past a customer in the store he brandished a hand hatchet or small axe type instrument, eventually striking the cash register as he demanded the cash from the store. Officers with the Sedalia Police Department were able to promptly develop and contact a suspect located at his home..
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

A woman is dead and her killer is on the run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman is dead and her killer is on the run. The killing happened just after midnight, Sunday morning, near East 88th Street and Sycamore Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Officers responded to the scene after someone called 911 and reported hearing gunshots just before...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Driver dies in high speed crash through several yards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is dead after losing control of their car in a high-speed crash. Kansas City police say the driver, in a Honda Civic, was speeding the wrong way down Holmes St. near 123rd St. at around 9:40 p.m. Friday night. Officers say the driver...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Dump truck overturns on I-435, blocking 2 lanes near I-70 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A dump truck and another vehicle collided Saturday morning in Kansas City, flipping the truck and blocking two lanes of I-435 just south of I-70. Police, fire and emergency medical crews responded at 10:43 a.m. to the crash, which blocked two southbound lanes. The dump truck lost its load in the incident, as HazMat crews were called out to make sure it was properly cleaned up. It’s not yet clear exactly what the truck was hauling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy