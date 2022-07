The ongoing drought across much of Texas prompted Governor Greg Abbott to announce a disaster declaration for 164 counties, including Atascosa and McMullen on July 8. The declaration gives assurance to landowners that they will not be penalized for managing their agricultural lands during drought conditions. Farmers and ranchers who need to remove livestock or cannot harvest a crop because of the prolonged drought conditions can maintain agricultural valuation until conditions allow for normal production once again.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO