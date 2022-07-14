ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Rado, Co-Creator of Hippie Rock Musical ‘Hair,’ Dies at 90

 4 days ago
James Rado, co-creator of the influential hippie-era rock musical Hair, has died at age 90. Publicist Merle Frimark, Rado’s longtime friend, confirmed the news to The New York Times, saying the Broadway legend died on Tuesday in Manhattan from cardio-respiratory arrest. Rado was born in Venice, Calif., but...

