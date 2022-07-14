ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal report: Gunners ready to enter race for 'Brazilian Kevin De Bruyne'

By Greg Lea
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 5 days ago

Arsenal are set to rival Newcastle for the signature of Lucas Paqueta, according to reports.

The Lyon attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to St James' Park in recent weeks, but the Gunners are now weighing up an offer.

The north London side narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, and they have set about strengthening their squad in a bid to end the upcoming campaign in the top four of the Premier League.

Arsenal have already completed deals for Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzvPe_0gfKfxbC00

(Image credit: Getty)

It seems like their business is not done yet, however, with Paqueta the next target in their sights.

According to Goal , Arsenal are interested in bringing the 24-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Lyon have slapped a price tag of £67.6m on the attacking midfielder, though, a fee which could put him out of the reach of Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal hope that Lyon will be open to negotiation, although Paqueta is under contract at the Groupama Stadium for another three years.

Edu Gaspar, Arsenal's sporting director, has brought several of his fellow Brazilians to the Emirates during his tenure to date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdfN3_0gfKfxbC00

(Image credit: PA)

Paqueta, who has been likened to Kevin De Bruyne in the past, would find plenty of Portuguese speakers in the Arsenal ranks, including his international team-mates Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Newcastle have not yet given up hope of landing Paqueta, though, while Serie A side Roma are also said to be interested in bringing him back to Italy.

The former AC Milan man can play as a No.10, on the right or even as a false nine.

He is a regular starter for Brazil under Tite and will expect to be a prominent figure for the Selecao at the 2022 World Cup.

Paqueta scored nine goals and provided six assists in Ligue 1 last term as Lyon finished in eighth place.

